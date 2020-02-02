Best bet: VICTORY BOULEVARD (3)

Best value: PRIORITIZE (7)

FIRST: Alphadora was a strong third in first start since seven-month layoff; more to give. Keepmyeyesontheboys finished second to a runaway winner in last at Parx; dangerous. Amos is fresh and training with a purpose; worth long look.

SECOND: Jump for Joy is speedy and drops; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Archumybaby could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Excess Capacity is riding a two-race winning streak; likely underlay.

THIRD: Victory Boulevard logged swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden by more than seven lengths last out; pairs up. Inside Risk gets class relief and needed last; very interesting. Five Card Draw fired half-mile since clear-cut score in last at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Direct Order makes first start since claimed after visually impressive win in last; returns quick dividends for new barn. Reed Kan, an uncoupled stablemate of top selection, outworked 84 rivals on Jan. 13; very dangerous. California Night is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed; big-time player.

FIFTH: Family Biz gets added furlong after hard-charging second in last; call based on price. Proven Reserves fits classic Chad Brown pattern (fresh, fast figs, strong work tab); dangerous. Zealous packs potent late wallop on best efforts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Wild Boar has trained strongly since determined maiden win in last; keeps on giving. Impunity is ultra-consistent (a win, four seconds and two thirds from 10 starts); must consider. Our Stormin Norman also delivers sharp efforts with machinelike proficiency; logical contender.

SEVENTH: Prioritize compiled five tightly grouped works since late-running victory in last; more to come. Seethisquick is quick from gate and can prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Sea Foam is another that's speedy and owns two wins from three starts at the Big A; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Becky's Mission drops and makes peak start of form cycle; call in weak nightcap. Tokyo Bay is working sharply for first start in seven weeks; breakthrough potential. Shantay You Stay makes first start versus maiden-claiming rivals; very interesting. Empress Luciana was second to a 12-length winner last time; must consider.