Best bet: LUCKY MOVE (7)

Best value: FORTUNE FOUND (9)

FIRST: Micromillion holds an edge in final numbers in compact opener. I'm Fine was less than two lengths behind top selection when fourth in last; developing and dangerous. Wear My Ring was a tough-trip fifth in debut; must cosider.

SECOND: Candy Promises drops after claimed but owns fast back numbers on "A" game; timid call. Curlin Road also plunges and is more than good enough on best. Professor Snape is fresh and owns speed; don't ignore.

THIRD: Justintimeforwine is fleet-footed, fresh and projects as the dominant front-runner. Kilmarknock, a clear-cut second in last, could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Zipalong logged three sharp works since improved third in last; big-time player.

FOURTH: Private Beach is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle. Figure It Out bested top selection by more than two lengths when second in last; very dangerous. Black Kettle won key-race debut at Laurel in December; very interesting.

FIFTH: All About Reyana wheels back on two weeks' rest after clear-cut placing in last; more to come. Quantum Computing is rested and gets significant price plunge; dangerous if not damaged goods. Kemba was a non-stressful fifth in first start since three-month absence; worth long look.

SIXTH: Stay Fond gets confident price hike after winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Keep Your Distance was a determined winner when entered at this level two races back; dangerous. Athwaaq is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Lucky Move should find already ample late kick intensified with cutback to mile; set for breakthrough. Cartwheel owns speed in field that's light on front-runners; worth long look. The Great Johanna exits visually impressive score in last; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Durkin's Call was pace- and positioned-compromised in last; forward move predicted. Hushion is quick form the gate and makes third starts of form cycle; very playable. Leaky Cup, another that's speedy, makes first start since gelded; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Fortune Found gets class relief after displaying improved speed in last; career best expected. Little Mazzy turns back to shorter route and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Tipazo has worked twice since sharp second in last; dangerous. Bay Burner is lightly raced and still developing; don't ignore.