SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 15

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: LIFE IN SHAMBLES (6)

Best value: MISS ROSS (9)

FIRST: Twelfth Man fired crisp half-mile work since even third in debut; forward move predicted. Wandering West was second to a repeat winner when favored in debut; very dangerous. Sixteen Tons regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back potential.

SECOND: Awesome Adversary tallied solid final fraction when a wide third in last; rates close call. Bronxville owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the dominant front-runner. Split Verdict made first start after more than 18-month absence last time; improvement expected.

THIRD: Today Comes Once has drilled two times since useful fifth in last; more to come. Gilda Marie was compromised by wide trip in last; dangerous. Little Song has been logging solid efforts at Penn National and owns a win at the Big A; very interesting.

FOURTH: Sharp Starr has trained sharply since tough-trip third in well-bet debut; recoups losses. Havin' a Party flashed newfound speed in last; developing and very playable. Dancing Kiki exits solid placing in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Heartstrings has displayed potent kick on turf and could receive ideal pace setup in first dirt start. Remembering Bobbie drops, is quick from gate and gets favorable cutback to sprint; big-time player. Becca Takes Charge exits clear-cut maiden score in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Life In Shambles made shambles of seven rivals when winning by more than five lengths last out; keeps on giving. Win With Pride delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. Hawaiian Noises drops in price after clear-cut score in last; vulnerable favorite?

SEVENTH: Papa Jim notched eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first start since June; ready to roll. Freudian Sip is fresh and consistently logs fast numbers; be no surprise. Ten Twenty Nine gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and packs powerful late punch on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Bluegrass Jamboree is fresh and tallies fast late-pace figures on best races; call based on price potential. Hay Field is riding a three-race winning streak; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Kept True owns four wins, two seconds and a third from nine starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Miss Ross logged improved final fraction when victimized by very wide journey in last; more in the tank. Let's Maga is speedy and drops; big-time, front-end threat. Queenofeverything also is fleet-footed and gets class relief; worth long look. Take It All Back was an improved fourth in last; very interesting.

