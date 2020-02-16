Best bet: INTOXICOLOGIST (7)

Best value: FOREVER WICKED (3)

FIRST: Anydayisherday is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; call based on price. Midnight Banker exits fast-figured, front-running second in last; very dangerous. Enough Love was just a nose behind Midnight Banker when making first start in 16 months; worth long look.

SECOND: Street Trust makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; set for breakthrough. Royal Albert Hall owns a win and two seconds at the Big A; very interesting. Majid is speedy and drops; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Forever Wicked exits determined score in last and owns faster back numbers; pairs up. Power Up Paynter has trained sharply since breaking maiden in December; very interesting. Notorious Flirt, a short-priced, uncoupled barn mate of second selection, consistently logs fast numbers; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Dancers for Token tallied improved internal numbers in last after logging fast final fraction in prior; puts it all together Thursday. Kingfish was done in by rough start in last; must consider. Clever Fellow is working consistently for second start for Chad Brown; potential underlay.

FIFTH: Gypsy Janie is riding a two-race winning streak and could get overlooked in the wagering in compact group. Our Circle of Love is fleet-footed and gets class relief; very dangerous. Slimey regressed in last after hard-charging win in prior; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Impunity makes quick returns and owns sit-and-pounce running style that should be well served in probable pace dynamics. Charge Ahead is speedy and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Cause of Action fired crisp half-mile work since fast-figured fourth in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Intoxicologist is training with a purpose for first start since April; notching only win in career debut suggests she can fire off the bench. Petalite exits front-running maiden score in last; fleet-footed and dangerous. First Dawn wheels back in a hurry after finishing second this past Saturday; don't ignore.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Macho Boy is fresh and compiled solid work tab for first start in 67 days; call in weak nightcap. Tipazo was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in last; very playable. Oneshotatfoerver gets favorable cutback in distance and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Carters Got Sass gets less real estate to deal with after coughing up easy lead in last; mixed message.