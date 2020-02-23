TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: BELLA DOMENICA (6)

Best value: PARTY IN THE SAND (3)

FIRST: Mama Kin has drilled three times since useful third in debut; more to come. Aamaal also shows trio of works since third in first start; dangerous. Free compiled solid training tab for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: Teletype adds blinkers and makes second start since two-month absence; main speed. Dazzling Speed was a game second versus cheaper last time; worth long look. Bourbon High could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Party in the Sand gets class relief after tough trip in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Movie Score owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Chillinwithfriends is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Kantarmaci entry: Cotton Candy Cutie could play out as the dominant speed and mate Cobra Sophie drops and packs solid late kick; potent pairing. Stars Wilburn regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Nowitna River was compromised by wide trip in last; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Hizaam owns a sit-and-pounce running style that could be well served in contentious field. Bears Mafia makes first start for Linda Rice after 10-length score in last; very playable. Later Cat was a fast-figured third at 30-1 last time; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Bella Domenica is favorably posted outside and could get the lead by default in field that's light on speed. Makingcents gets added ground after late-running thirds in both starts; very interesting. Kilkea is working with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; very playable.

SEVENTH: Small Bear owns fast back numbers and could be sitting on breakthrough in third start of form cycle; call based on price. Wicked Trick won by nearly 10 lengths when taking six in a row last time; big-time threat. Payne is 2-for-2 on the Big A main track and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Supreme Aura overcame soft fractions when a determined, clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Hoffenheim is rested, training sharply and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Won and Done is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed; worth long look. Wegotoldyougotsold is quick from gate, logs fast final numbers and makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; likely underlay.

