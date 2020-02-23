Best bet: PLAY ME A MEMORY (6)

Best value: CHUCKLES (4)

FIRST: Colloquist compiled tight work tab for first start since gelded; throw deep in weak opener. Cause I Said So was third at 90 cents on the dollar last time; unplayable price once again. Three Eyed Raven concluded work tab for swift 5-furlong drill; very interesting.

SECOND: Miss Jak is fresh and favorably posted outside; secures stalker's seat. Silver Excess ships in from Parx after demolishing cheaper field by seven lengths last time; very playable. No Deal overcame pace pressure when a front-end winner in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Mills wheels back in a hurry after last-to-first score last week; keeps on giving. Calculated Risker adds blinkers and worked two times since last start; price will be tempting. So Sublime owns speed and rates a puncher's chance at juicy odds.

FOURTH: Chuckles makes third start of form cycle after being compromised by wide trip in last; crisp half-mile work on Feb. 20 seals the deal. Bassman Dave is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Papa Jim drops into claimer after failing to deliver on heavy tote support last time; more than good enough on "A" game.

FIFTH: Mr Phil makes third start of form cycle and logged two workouts since last start; weakness of field is selection's strength. Its a Wrap adds blinkers after speed and fade in heavily bet debut; big-time, front-running danger. Emancipation Gold gets Lasix after useful third in debut at Parx; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Play Me a Memory owns sprinter's speed and projects as the controlling front-runner with heads-up ride from the rail. Unbridledadventure should find ample late kick intensified with cutback to mile; very dangerous. Lucky Move is another that packs potent late wallop; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Bronx Bomber set strong splits when winning second straight last out; more to come. The Caretaker is rested and owns fast late-pace and final figures on best efforts; big-time player. Hushion owns speed and is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Miss Mi Mi should posses enhanced kick with turnback to 6 furlongs; never off the board in four starts at the Big A. Sea Sparkle was an ultra-sharp third at 86-1 last time; worth long look at long price once again. Winifred J is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Questeq makes peak outing of form cycle after sharp second in last; must be considered.