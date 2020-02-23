TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 28

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: PLAY ME A MEMORY (6)

Best value: CHUCKLES (4)

FIRST: Colloquist compiled tight work tab for first start since gelded; throw deep in weak opener. Cause I Said So was third at 90 cents on the dollar last time; unplayable price once again. Three Eyed Raven concluded work tab for swift 5-furlong drill; very interesting.

SECOND: Miss Jak is fresh and favorably posted outside; secures stalker's seat. Silver Excess ships in from Parx after demolishing cheaper field by seven lengths last time; very playable. No Deal overcame pace pressure when a front-end winner in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Mills wheels back in a hurry after last-to-first score last week; keeps on giving. Calculated Risker adds blinkers and worked two times since last start; price will be tempting. So Sublime owns speed and rates a puncher's chance at juicy odds.

FOURTH: Chuckles makes third start of form cycle after being compromised by wide trip in last; crisp half-mile work on Feb. 20 seals the deal. Bassman Dave is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Papa Jim drops into claimer after failing to deliver on heavy tote support last time; more than good enough on "A" game.

FIFTH: Mr Phil makes third start of form cycle and logged two workouts since last start; weakness of field is selection's strength. Its a Wrap adds blinkers after speed and fade in heavily bet debut; big-time, front-running danger. Emancipation Gold gets Lasix after useful third in debut at Parx; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Play Me a Memory owns sprinter's speed and projects as the controlling front-runner with heads-up ride from the rail. Unbridledadventure should find ample late kick intensified with cutback to mile; very dangerous. Lucky Move is another that packs potent late wallop; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Bronx Bomber set strong splits when winning second straight last out; more to come. The Caretaker is rested and owns fast late-pace and final figures on best efforts; big-time player. Hushion owns speed and is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Miss Mi Mi should posses enhanced kick with turnback to 6 furlongs; never off the board in four starts at the Big A. Sea Sparkle was an ultra-sharp third at 86-1 last time; worth long look at long price once again. Winifred J is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Questeq makes peak outing of form cycle after sharp second in last; must be considered.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Dennis Buzukja hits pads with Ray Longo at LI-based fighters Buzukja, Green win Ring of Combat titles
Miguel Andujar goes the other way to right Highlights: Miguel Andujar's solo home run
Luke Voit skies one to shallow right that HIghlights: Luke Voit's first hit of the spring
Derick Brassard of the Islanders skates against the No hat trick for unselfish Lee but praise from teammates
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during a spring Matz thinks he has fixed his first-inning problems
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes during a spring training Cespedes expects to be ready for Opening Day
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search