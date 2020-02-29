TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Evening
SEARCH
27° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 1

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: TOKYO BAY (3)

Best value: TAYLER'S THE BOSS (7)

FIRST: Ink Splotz projects as the main speed in weak opener. New Frontier has finished second as the favorite in last two; short-priced runner-up again? Fast Break has failed as the chalk in all four starts; you've been warned.

SECOND: Spring Drama drops and owns fast back figures; tight recent work tab seals the deal. Sister Alexa makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Party in the Sand gets rider upgrade after tough trip in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Tokyo Bay was compromised by wide trip when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. My Sweet Kat exits hard-fought placing in last; regresses on Sunday? Moneybackguarantee is lightly raced and drops; ample room for improvement.

FOURTH: Kantarmaci entry: Life in Shambles has delivered two strong efforts since returning from freshener in January and mate Reed Kan is speedy and working swiftly; potent pairing. Wegotoldyougotsold makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; logical, short-priced player. Tale of Mist runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Kilkea compiled four tight works for first start off a seven-week freshener; career-best predicted. Rosey's Invasion took backward step in last after displaying speed in debut; rebound potential. Makingcents has finished third in both starts; same result Sunday?

SIXTH: Tapizearance wheels back in a hurry after crushing maidens by nine expanding lengths last out; pairs up. Yes for Less endured rough journeys in last two starts; price will be tempting. My Sacred Place exits strong placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Tayler's the Boss tallied improved pace figure in last and owns faster back numbers; set for breakthrough effort. Collegeville Girl makes peak start of form cycle and looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Doll was a front-end maiden winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Its All Relevant has drilled four times since folding under pressure last out; softer front-end flow predicted. Patagonia tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner at the 1 1/8-miles distance last time; dangerous. Roaming Union gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must be considered.

NINTH: Flat Rate is speedy and makes first start since gelded; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Air On Fire notches swift figures on best efforts; logical, short-priced player. Elios Milos delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; dangerous. Call the Cat could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues; very interesting.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Could former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy Popper: Rose is likely well-prepared to steer Knicks
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson looks on during the Robinson dazzles as Knicks halt 6-game skid
Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton scored a career-high 35 Pemberton, Buie lead Hofstra to No. 1 seed in CAA Tournament
Jarrett Allen of the Nets goes to the Nets' Allen struggling a bit since All-Star break
The Yankees' Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch during Cole provides some positive news
Butch Goring waves to the crowd during his Isles retire Goring's number to the 'toy department'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search