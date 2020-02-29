Best bet: TOKYO BAY (3)

Best value: TAYLER'S THE BOSS (7)

FIRST: Ink Splotz projects as the main speed in weak opener. New Frontier has finished second as the favorite in last two; short-priced runner-up again? Fast Break has failed as the chalk in all four starts; you've been warned.

SECOND: Spring Drama drops and owns fast back figures; tight recent work tab seals the deal. Sister Alexa makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Party in the Sand gets rider upgrade after tough trip in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Tokyo Bay was compromised by wide trip when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. My Sweet Kat exits hard-fought placing in last; regresses on Sunday? Moneybackguarantee is lightly raced and drops; ample room for improvement.

FOURTH: Kantarmaci entry: Life in Shambles has delivered two strong efforts since returning from freshener in January and mate Reed Kan is speedy and working swiftly; potent pairing. Wegotoldyougotsold makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; logical, short-priced player. Tale of Mist runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Kilkea compiled four tight works for first start off a seven-week freshener; career-best predicted. Rosey's Invasion took backward step in last after displaying speed in debut; rebound potential. Makingcents has finished third in both starts; same result Sunday?

SIXTH: Tapizearance wheels back in a hurry after crushing maidens by nine expanding lengths last out; pairs up. Yes for Less endured rough journeys in last two starts; price will be tempting. My Sacred Place exits strong placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Tayler's the Boss tallied improved pace figure in last and owns faster back numbers; set for breakthrough effort. Collegeville Girl makes peak start of form cycle and looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Doll was a front-end maiden winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Its All Relevant has drilled four times since folding under pressure last out; softer front-end flow predicted. Patagonia tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner at the 1 1/8-miles distance last time; dangerous. Roaming Union gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must be considered.

NINTH: Flat Rate is speedy and makes first start since gelded; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Air On Fire notches swift figures on best efforts; logical, short-priced player. Elios Milos delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; dangerous. Call the Cat could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues; very interesting.