Best bet: VINEYARD SOUND (2)

Best value: SICILIA MIKE (8)

FIRST: Icy Dude has trained sharply since hard-charging placing at Laurel in January; gets there on Friday. Judiths Cougar exits sprints and makes third start of form cycle; front-end threat. Timing finished in blanket photo for top honors when fourth in debut; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Vineyard Sound regressed in last start after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Dooley was compromised by wide trip when third last time; dangerous. Bears Mafia makes first start for Linda Rice after 10-length win in last; could easily take another.

THIRD: Bank Gala should find already ample late kick intensified with cutback to 6 furlongs; call based on price potential. Kid d'Oro was a fast-figured second in last; very playable. Freudian Fate has finished third in last three starts; gets the show dough again?

FOURTH: Teletype owns speed and adds blinkers; wire to wire with aggressive ride. Dazzling Speed was an ultragame second in last; big-time player. Wisconsin Night is fleet-footed and fresh; must consider.

FIFTH: Amos was a clear-cut second in first start since November last time; tighter on Friday. Deep Space has worked three times since late-running fifth at Turfway Park last out; worth long look. Flattering Eyes has hit the board in six of last eight starts; must use in exotics.

SIXTH: Punk Rock Princess tallied solid late-pace figure when a fast-closing second at Charles Town last time; nice fit with the locals at this level. Left Leaning Lucy was a front-running maiden winner in last; speedy and very dangerous. Wicked Amber runs late and could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Local Counsel logged five tight works for first start since 12-week layoff; primed to deliver "A" effort. Promo Code has drilled two times since fast-figured placing in last; very dangerous. Starting Point makes third start of form cycle after finishing just a half-length behind Promo Code on Feb. 6; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sicilia Mike is riding a two-race winning streak and logs fast final fractions on best efforts; gets three-peat. Chateau is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead; big-time player. Identity Politics fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (fresh, fast figures, sharp works); could easily take this.

NINTH: Dangerous Edge makes first start with maiden-claiming tag, sheds the blinkers and owns fast back numbers; breakthrough predicted. Wesworld compiled solid work tab for first start since tough-trip third in debut at Turfway Park; very playable. Macho Boy owns speed and needed last; don't ignore. Box of Rain is working sharply, gets class relief and favorable cutback to sprint; wake-up potential.