Best bet: TONAL VISION (1)

Best value: BETA (6)

FIRST: Tonal Vision runs late and stretch to mile should play to strength. Halo City has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Dare to Try was a clear-cut second in debut; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Friend of Liberty has drilled three times since speed-and-fade fourth in first start off an eight-month layoff last time; duly tightened. Malibu Mischief is speedy and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Zecha makes third start of form cycle and could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Abounding Joy tallied fast final fraction when a strong second in last; more to give. Newly Minted owns speed and swift numbers; likely underlay. No Hayne No Gayne was short in the lane after making menacing middle move in last; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Sander's Empire turns back to 6 furlongs and should pack intensified wallop in weak field. Vitanza logged four tight works for first start in seven weeks; very interesting. Pendolino is rested and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore. Deja Raconte owns speed but has lost ground in the lane in all five starts; you've been warned.

FIFTH: Dirty Bird drops after late-running third in key race last out; sitting on breakthrough. Miss Hot Stones makes peak start of form cycle after hitting the wall in same last race as top selection; speedy and dangerous. Its a Chance exits determined maiden score in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Beta is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; career best predicted. Implied Volatility has finished second at short odds in last two starts; minor spoils again? Talespin gets class relief after regressing in most recent start; bounce-back potential.

SEVENTH: Javelin was pace- and position-compromised when just a half-length behind a next-out winner last time; makes first start since claimed by high-percentage stable. Mo Diddley took backward step in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Scarf It Down packs solid late kick and could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Aunt Babe owns fast late-pace figures and fired 5-furlong drill since last start; call based on price potential. Sadie Lady exits two fast-figured, front-running scores; could easily take another. Palomita never fired when making first start since nine-month absence; improvement expected.

NINTH: Touch of Nirvana compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in 10 weeks; ready to roll. Menzamenz is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Annoula was a much-improved second in last; developing and very playable. My Sweet Kat owns two seconds and a third from three starts; right in the thick of this.