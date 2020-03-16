TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 20

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: BANKERS DAUGHTER (5)

Best value: POT OF HUNNY (7)

FIRST: Common Courtesy regressed in last after fast-figured placing in debut; three works since most recent race seal the deal. Gottahaveaholiday is speedy but has finished second in six of 10 starts; must take the good with the bad. She Answered was fifth in tough-trip debut; don't ignore.

SECOND: Horoscope took backward step in most recent start after winning prior two outings; rebounds. Danebury was an ultra-game second this level and distance last time; very dangerous. Shamrock Kid wheels back in a hurry after clear-cut win last week; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Superbloodwolfmoon, done in by a bad getaway last time, owns speed and fast back numbers; rates call based on price potential. Liza Jambalaya is fleet-footed, rested and training with a purpose; very dangerous. Capraia's Destiny was compromised by soft fractions when fourth in debut; very interesting.

FOURTH: Where's Rudy gets confident two-level price hike after 14-length score last out; keeps on giving. Mohican owns fast final numbers and is working sharply for first start in eight weeks; big-time player. Street Trust takes suspicious class plunge after trailing throughout in last; damaged goods?

FIFTH: Bankers Daughter exits even third last time and logged three tight works in the interim; forward move predicted. Sharp Starr has failed to get the job done at short odds in last two starts; you've been warned. Choose Happiness was a late-running fourth in key-race debut; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Missle Bomb is fleet-footed and logged two 5-furlong works for first start since September; wire to wire with aggressive ride. Win With Pride was victimized by soft splits when a clear-cut third in last; very dangerous in first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez. No Distortion also was compromised by slow pace when fourth in same last race as Win With Pride; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Pot of Hunny tallied deceptively fast final fraction when besting a next-out victor en route to maiden win; pairs up. Wear My Ring has drilled three times since determined, front-end score in last; speedy and playable. My My Michelle is another that's trained strongly since breaking maiden in last start; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Adios Amigos compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since August; drop to lifetime low seals the deal. Fridaybeers also gets class relief after speed and fade in first start; very playable. Bronze Lion was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in last; could easily take this. Carters Got Sass is quick from the gate and makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

Steve Matthews
