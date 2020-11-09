Best bet: DIRECT ORDER (9)

Best value: RUN FOR BOSTON (6)

FIRST: Into Vanishing displayed sharp early foot in debut and has trained consistently in the interim; tighter on Friday. Split Then Double, the likely favorite, looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Pangaea Proxima compiled bullet-riddled work tab for debut; could be the goods.

SECOND: Lost in Rome was done in by rough start last time after front-end score in prior; rebounds. Royal Suspect drops and returns to dirt; dangerous. Lightning Rob was a wire-to-wire maiden winner at Finger Lakes last out; don't dismiss.

THIRD: Pallas Athene is fresh and packs potent kick on "A" effort. Tiltingatwindmills appears to be the obligatory chalk from the Chad Brown barn; ho hum. Skye Snow, from Brad Cox stable, is another logical, short-priced contender.

FOURTH: Canarsie Girl was speed-sharpened in first start since 17-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Vermont Billy drops after speed and fade in well-bet debut; dangerous. Brees Bayou owns competitive numbers on best efforts; must consider.

FIFTH: Lucky Ramsey owns a victory on Big A sod and logged two wins and six seconds from last eight starts; rates close call. Good Old Boy, a determined winner in last, is another that consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise. Another should improve with return to turf; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Run for Boston was a last-to-first winner on Sept. 30 at Finger Lakes; transfers sharp form downstate. Prince of Pharoahs owns speed and fast figures but has been idle for more than eight months; mixed message. This Cat Can Fly has won two of last three at Finger Lakes; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Binkster was a flat third as the favorite on a sloppy surface last time; improvement expected. Blindwillie McTell loves the Big A and is training swiftly for first start since August; big-time player. Adare was a game second as the public choice in last; obvious contender.

EIGHTH: Blameless drilled three times since sharp, front-running score on Monmouth grass last time; more to come. Conviction Trade won most recent and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Mr. Alec owns speed and could play out as the swiftest of the swift; worth long look.

NINTH: Direct Order gets confident price boost after clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Big Mountain is fleet-footed and needed last; big-time threat. Business Cycle was less than two lengths behind top selection at the wire after grabbing premature lead at the quarter pole on Oct. 16; must be factored into the mix. Square Shooter could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.