TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 13

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: DIRECT ORDER (9)

Best value: RUN FOR BOSTON (6)

FIRST: Into Vanishing displayed sharp early foot in debut and has trained consistently in the interim; tighter on Friday. Split Then Double, the likely favorite, looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Pangaea Proxima compiled bullet-riddled work tab for debut; could be the goods.

SECOND: Lost in Rome was done in by rough start last time after front-end score in prior; rebounds. Royal Suspect drops and returns to dirt; dangerous. Lightning Rob was a wire-to-wire maiden winner at Finger Lakes last out; don't dismiss.

THIRD: Pallas Athene is fresh and packs potent kick on "A" effort. Tiltingatwindmills appears to be the obligatory chalk from the Chad Brown barn; ho hum. Skye Snow, from Brad Cox stable, is another logical, short-priced contender.

FOURTH: Canarsie Girl was speed-sharpened in first start since 17-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Vermont Billy drops after speed and fade in well-bet debut; dangerous. Brees Bayou owns competitive numbers on best efforts; must consider.

FIFTH: Lucky Ramsey owns a victory on Big A sod and logged two wins and six seconds from last eight starts; rates close call. Good Old Boy, a determined winner in last, is another that consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise. Another should improve with return to turf; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Run for Boston was a last-to-first winner on Sept. 30 at Finger Lakes; transfers sharp form downstate. Prince of Pharoahs owns speed and fast figures but has been idle for more than eight months; mixed message. This Cat Can Fly has won two of last three at Finger Lakes; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Binkster was a flat third as the favorite on a sloppy surface last time; improvement expected. Blindwillie McTell loves the Big A and is training swiftly for first start since August; big-time player. Adare was a game second as the public choice in last; obvious contender.

EIGHTH: Blameless drilled three times since sharp, front-running score on Monmouth grass last time; more to come. Conviction Trade won most recent and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Mr. Alec owns speed and could play out as the swiftest of the swift; worth long look.

NINTH: Direct Order gets confident price boost after clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Big Mountain is fleet-footed and needed last; big-time threat. Business Cycle was less than two lengths behind top selection at the wire after grabbing premature lead at the quarter pole on Oct. 16; must be factored into the mix. Square Shooter could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Craig Carton on air on the first "Carton Best: Carton shows why WFAN brought him back in first show
Blake Martinez #54 of the Giants reacts after Giants somehow would be in NFC East race with win vs. Eagles
Denzel Mims #11 of the Jets runs the Mims should get plenty of targets in second half of season
Golden Tate #15 of the Giants during a Judge: Tate will be back on field with Giants on Sunday
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Glauber: Once gripping Jets-Pats rivalry now lacks drama
Mets general manager Omar Minaya addresses the press Minaya thanks former and current Mets owners and GMs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search