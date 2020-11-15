Best bet: SHE THROWS HEAT (8)

Best value: SHIRAZ (9)

FIRST: Local Counsel is training with a purpose for first start since March; primed and ready. Economic Policy is riding a two-race winning streak for Chad Brown; paltry price is the problem. Bozzini owns positional speed and competitive back numbers; respect.

SECOND: Tea in China logged three sharp works since game placing in last at Laurel; ready for prime time. Divided Sky should be aided by cutback to sprint; dangerous. Celestial Dream could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

THIRD: Alley to Calvary consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; needs to escape AE list. Cold Hearted Cat makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Mopolka is speedy and could prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Gone Glimmering was a fast-figured winner this class and distance last time; takes another. Jennemily is fresh and owns swift back numbers; be no surprise. Flashndynamite has won four of last five starts; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Danzigwiththestars tallied fast final fraction last time; needs scratches to get in. Humpday was pace- and trip-compromised in debut; very playable. Tanners Neck Lane adds blinkers after even fifth in first start; improvement potential. Polpis is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; don't ignore.

SIXTH: B C Belle was a change-of-pace third in last; added ground plays to strength. Sassy Melissa, a tough-trip fifth in debut, hails from streaking Dave Donk barn; very dangerous. Mendham was a strong third in lone grass start; worth long look.

SEVENTH: High Velocity dons blinkers and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Tiz He the One runs late and could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Three Technique, another that closes, fired half-mile bullet since hard-charging second in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: She Throws Heat overcame plodding pace when a decisive maiden winner in last; more to come. Micromillion regressed in race taken off the turf last time; dangerous with return to preferred footing. Imprsstheprofessor was a fast-closing victor on main track last time; could transfer razor-sharp form to grass at beefy number.

NINTH: Shiraz has a history of firing winning efforts when fresh and rested; history repeats. Duress finished second in three of last four starts; runner-up again? Bourbon Currency packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; don't overlook. Ahead of Plan is a logical, short-priced player from Chad Brown barn; if chalk is your game.

10TH: Charge Ahead was a useful fourth in first start since two-month absence last time; more in the tank. Principal Dancer was sandwiched between next-out winners when a game second in last; very dangerous. No More Miracles was dueled into defeat last time; contender with less demanding flow. Dangerous Edge could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.