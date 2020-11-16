Best bet: MISS JIMMY (7)

Best value: IMINCOMUNICADO (10)

FIRST: Cashmere Queen is fresh, training consistently and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; weakness of field is selection's strength. Well Kept Secret was a front-running second in slop last time; same effort on dry land? Twiddle debuts for capable first-out stable; follow the money.

SECOND: Love's Misery displayed improved speed in last; more to give. No Payne was a non-stressful ninth in debut; forward move anticipated. Tradewar is from a dam that has produced four grass winners; very interesting. Get the Candy is another newcomer with a turf pedigree; gets the money?

THIRD: Dream Doctor owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; fires big effort in first start for new barn. Noble Thought, a determined winner in last, gets confident price boost in first outing since claimed; very dangerous. Abiding Star is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Ryan's Cat projects as the main speed on the rail with aggressive handling. McErin was a hard-fought second in last; regresses on Thursday? Releasthethunder was less than two lengths behind a next-out winner in last start; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Opt tallied fast final fraction when third to a repeat winner in last; sharp recent work tab seals the deal. Bustin Shout moves to grass after front-running score last time; very dangerous. Mo Maverick also is fleet-footed and is 3-for-3 on Big A sod; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Leah Chase was a sharp second behind a repeat winner last time at Churchill Downs; nice fit on the numbers with the locals. Look Me Over makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting. Counterparty Risk was fourth as the favorite in debut; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Miss Jimmy made sustained rally when a visually impressive winner in last; pairs up. Fair Regis returns to claiming ranks and owns fast figures on best efforts; big-time threat. Letmetakethiscall is speedy and needed last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Bad Guy gets added ground after hard-charging placing in last; needs to escape AE list. Dream Friend starts fast and could capitalize on unchallenged lead in big field; very playable. Kid Mercury will be aided by class drop and cutback in distance; must consider. Voting Control is a likely underlay from the Chad Brown; only if you must.

NINTH: Fetching was a tough-trip third in last; needs scratches to get in. Una Luna failed to fire best shot in the slop last out; return to grass and third start of form cycle make the difference. Eye of a Soldier notched a second and three thirds from last four start; hard to ignore. Apurate was a handy, front-end maiden winner in last; must respect.

10TH: Imincomunicado wheels back in a hurry, gets class relief, returns to dirt and should offer generous ticket; lots to like. La Negrita owns eight seconds from 17 starts; you've been warned. Mebs Web was a wire-to-wire maiden winner last time; don't dismiss. Shannon's Girl exits improved third in last; exotics inclusion.