Best bet: SIRENIC (6)

Best value: ICE PRINCESS (8)

FIRST: Re Created made menacing middle move and weakened last time; more to give in second start since two-month layoff. Our Man Mike returns to maiden ranks and finishing second versus stakes fields at Finger Lakes in last two starts; logical contender. Reunion Tour was a tough-trip fifth in debut; don't ignore.

SECOND: Split Then Double lost a head bob for all the money in lone turf start; needs to escape AE list. O'Gotten Girl, another that needs scratches to get in, is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Palm Court has trained sharply since failing to deliver as the favorite in key-race debut; improvement expected. Why She Dew Dat is from a dam that has produced two grass winners; worth long look. Stuck on Kitten also owns a turf pedigree; follow the money.

THIRD: Color Chart is fleet-footed and broke maiden this surface and distance last winter. Stay Fond packs potent late wallop and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Sister Alexa fired crisp half-mile drill since last start; very interesting.

FOURTH: Dublinornothin gets favorable cutback in distance after being done in by swift splits last out. Honey Money regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Cheatham Hill also took backward step in last after string of strong efforts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Vanzzy gets class relief and returns to turf; primed for breakthrough. City Man has finished second in last two; runner-up again? Basquiat fits the classic Chad Brown profile; likely underlay.

SIXTH: Sirenic drops after speed and fade in last; two sharp works in the interim seal the deal. Tied Up is fleet-footed and fresh; dangerous. Whyisshesoolucky could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown comes to pass.

SEVENTH: Atras entry: Clench is riding a two-race winning streak and mate Chateau loves the Big A and is swift from the gate; potent pairing. Pete's Play Call could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. Zoomer bounced last time after game placing two back; right in the thick of this on "A" effort.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Ice Princess concluded work tab with best-of-65 half-mile drill; ready for prime time. Miss Marissa owns speed, has the rail and can handle the 9-furlong distance; logical, short-priced threat. Mrs. Danvers consistently logs fast final fractions; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Feel Glorious was compromised by plodding pace when a close-up fourth in Grade 3 Athenia last time; call based on price. Tapit Today got the best of Feel Glorious when winning Athenia by a length on Oct. 25; daunting task from tough post on Friday. Myhartblongstodady is fleet-footed and has won four in a row; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Prince of Caps owns sprinter's speed and could secure soft lead on tight-turned turf course. Accessible could be perfectly placed if pace meltdown ensues. Trade Deadline makes first start with maiden-claiming tag for Chad Brown; be no surprise. This Ill Defend owns positional speed and starts from the fence; don't overlook.