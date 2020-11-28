Best bet: HARD LOVE (7)

Best value: KANSAS KIS (8)

FIRST: Stretch the Truth projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Charlie Five O, another that's quick from gate, was heavily bet in debut and makes first start since claimed; dangerous. Magnificent Chrome could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Hurricane Breeze drops and fired crisp half-mile work since last start. Abby Normal is fresh and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts. Itsakeyper owns positional speed; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Monday Morning Qb has trained strongly since breakthrough score in last; more to come. Shared Sense tallied rapid final fraction when winning Ohio Derby in September; rail is added bonus. Attachment Rate won by more than six lengths in CD slop last time; must consider.

FOURTH: American Gentleman owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on soft lead. Connagh's Quay adds blinkers and has trained with a purpose since failing as the favorite in debut; improvement expected. Hardison has delivered strong efforts in both starts; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Calculated Risker was a non-stressful fifth in first start since two-month absence last time; forward move predicted. Autostrade logged five tight works since fast-figured third in last; very dangerous. This Cat Can Fly regressed in last after dominant score in prior; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Nerves of Steel has trained swiftly since tough-trip eighth in debut this past summer; timid call in race that's jammed with newcomers. Jailbreaker was a much-improved third in most recent; must consider. Rugged Union (Todd Pletcher) and Moonshiningbright (Charlie Baker) are firsters that demand tote and on-track scrutiny.

SEVENTH: Hard Love overcame slow splits when a determined winner in debut; pairs up. Scarlett Sky has fired sharp efforts in all three starts; big-time threat. Never Surprised won debut in a manner that suggests added ground will play to strength; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Kansas Kis outworked 242 rivals in half-mile drill on Nov. 1; career-best effort predicted. Undine was a front-running winner in last and looms the main speed once again; very dangerous. Center Aisle fits the classic Chad Brown profile (fast figures, fresh and training swiftly); obvious danger.

NINTH: True Valour wheels back in a hurry after tenacious victory on Polytrack at Woodbine just two weeks ago; razor-sharp current condition is the key. Therapist also makes quick comeback after logging hard-fought score in first start on Big A sod on Nov. 14; could easily take another. Maxwell Esquire has won three of last four starts; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Beau Belle is speedy and could get early jump in bulky field. Wegetsdamunnys needed last and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Hungry Kitten was a hard-charging second in last; big-time danger. Theodora B. could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must be factored into the mix.