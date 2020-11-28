Best bet: LOVESTRUCK (9)

Best value: WOW (6)

FIRST: Instinctive Rhythm should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. O'Trouble could be big trouble if allowed a soft lead. Determined Fury is firing bullets for first start in 52 days; must consider.

SECOND: Masked Marauder adds blinkers and projects as the main speed if able to escape AE list. Martinez, another outside the body of the race, could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Data Deal also needs scratches to get in and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Dancing Buck is a newcomer with sharp work tab; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Box N Score runs late and should be aided by stretch to marathon distance. Bluegrass Parkway is fresh and owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Compliant fits the classic Chad Brown profile; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Family Biz was freshened for 10 weeks after top-figured score; ready to roll in first start since claimed. Adare fired 5-furlong bullet since game placing in last; dangerous. The Sound has delivered strong efforts in both starts; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Caramel Swirl was second to a repeat winner in debut; sharp work tab seals the deal. Miss Brazil made menacing middle move when third in debut on turf; dangerous. Precipitate makes first start for Chad Brown after outworking 187 rivals in half-mile drill on Nov. 22; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Wow tallied rapid final fraction when a willing second in last; rates call based on price potential. Technical Analysis was just a half-length behind top pick after wide trip in debut; shorter odds but very dangerous. Cadencia was fourth as the favorite in same last race as top pair; must respect.

SEVENTH: A Great Time has trained sharply since winning two in a row at Mid-Atlantic tracks; more to come. Lead Guitar is riding a three-race winning streak and could easily take another. Mentality is rested and owns positional speed; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Majestic Dunhill notched swift late-pace figure when winning Grade 3 Bold Ruler Handicap last out; pairs up in competitive Fall Highweight Handicap. Tribecca is speedy and will prove very tough to reel in on a soft lead. Share the Ride drew off by more than seven lengths when facing allowance foes at Parx last out; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Lovestruck visually and numerically impressed when winning debut on Sept. 7; more to give. Island Treasure was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; worth long look. Frost Me could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

10TH: Montauk Daddy drops after being done in by pace pressure last out; tighter on Sunday. Propensity is fresh and owns fast figures; big-time player. Grandmas Favorite has trained swiftly since breaking maiden at Belmont last month; must consider. Daring Disguise was second to a runaway winner last time; be no surprise.