Best bet: PURRAGEOUS DYNA (3)

Best value: BAIL OUT (6)

FIRST: Tradewar adds blinkers, drops and moves to dirt; forward move predicted in weak opener. Poncho Song also gets class relief and should be aided by Thursday's longer trip. Amity Island fits the classic pattern of a Chad Brown underlay; any takers?

SECOND: Princess Fawzia logged career-best late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Pallas Athene drops and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Five Alarm Robin owns positional speed in field that's light on front-runners; don't ignore.

THIRD: Purrageous Dyna was just a head behind a next-out winner when a late-running third in last; four tight works in the interim seal the deal. Two Cent Tootsie moves to dirt after winning last two starts on turf; must respect. Puffery makes peak third start of form cycle; worth long look.

FOURTH: Titan's Will is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third outing since seven-month absence; set for breakthrough. Invaluable consistently delivers strong efforts; could easily take this. Miami Mumbles ships in from Maryland and owns swift figures; right with the locals.

FIFTH: Bonus Baby was a hard-charging second at this level in last; must escape AE list. Courted turns back to sprint and returns to grass; improvement expected. Lucky Latkes, second in last two starts, hails from streaking Christophe Clement barn; dangerous. Idaka displayed newfound speed in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Bail Out is fresh and owns the field's fastest late-pace figures; call based on price potential. My Boy Paddy was a clear-cut second in last at Laurel; very interesting. Amano has finished third in three of five starts; show dough again?

SEVENTH: Runabout gets confident price hike after determined score last time at Monmouth; more to come. Big Mountain is another that climbs the claiming ladder after winning last; razor-sharp and very playable. Heavy Roller owns swift numbers on best efforts; logical, short-priced player.

EIGHTH: Wild Willam logged wire-to-wire wins in last two starts; tow ropes them again. Tiergan cuts back to sprint and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Three Outlaws made forward move on the form parameters last time; don't ignore.

NINTH: Remoane is training with a purpose for first start since Fourth of July; sit-and-pounce style is the key. Love Me Tomorrow owns speed but lacks staying power; mixed message. Excited Feeling should be aided by class relief and switch to dirt; don't dismiss. Queentigua is 0-for-13 but can land in exotics at beefy odds.