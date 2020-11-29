Best bet: TIZ KAZ NOW (4)

Best value: BAD GUY (7)

FIRST: Charlotte Webley projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Holmdel Park held nearly two lengths to the good on top selection when a late-running second in last; dangerous. Gray Haze holds razor-sharp current condition for local debut; must consider.

SECOND: O'Gotten Girl earned swift numbers when second in last; paltry price is the problem. Lilly Simone is fresh and training with a purpose; worth long look. Gabby Squared debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

THIRD: Bray made sustained run when a close-up fourth in last; more to come. Gauguin owns fast back numbers; very playable. Microsecond was a determined winner in last; dangerous.

FOURTH: Tiz Kaz Now compiled eye-catching recent work tab for first start since visually impressive score last January; ready to roll. Therisastormbrewin also is speedy and training sharply; worth long look. Mr Phil loves the Big A and could be seated in the stalker's perch; very interesting.

FIFTH: Siesta Kew has delivered strong efforts in both starts; needs scratches to get in. La Urbana, also on the AE list, is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Nythingzpazible, another contender outside body of race, fired 5-furlong bullet Nov. 27; very playable. Bustinmygroove was a tough-trip third in first start; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Swashbuckle logged swift final fraction when a clear-cut winner in debut; pairs up. Town of Gold is quick from gate and could capitalize on unchallenged lead. It's a Gamble gets class relief after being compromised by wide trip in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Bad Guy lacks speed but packs potent late wallop; demand 6-1 or greater. Mr. Vincent was a breakthrough winner in last; must respect razing current form. Much Trouble is training consistently for first start in nearly 16 months; could easily take this on "A" effort.

EIGHTH: Corporate Raider is fleet-footed and rested; half-mile bullet Nov. 17 seals the deal. Wegotoldyougotsold was a handy winner at this level last out; could easily take another. Vineyard Sound takes suspicious drop after winning three in a row; proceed with caution.

NINTH: Dreampoint returns to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; primed for wake-up. Bohemian Ruby shows a profile that's similar to top pick (moves to main track and drops); price will be tempting. Doublepour displayed improved kick in last; don't ignore. Mindfreak is lightly raced and has ample room for improvement; must consider.