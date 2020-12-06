Best bet: SMILE BRYAN (1)

Best value: GRAETZ (8)

FIRST: Smile Bryan turns back to 6 furlongs after logging fast late-pace figure in last; amplified kick predicted. Complexifier is fresh and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Cavaradossi tallied both wins at the Big A; worth long look at long price.

SECOND: Excellent Timing has fired bullets since front-running second in debut; main speed. Forty Two Ace could be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts in the lane. Lindros ships in from Maryland to debut for potent first-out barn; could be the goods.

THIRD: Twisted Tom is rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Roaming Union owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Someday Jones owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; potential underlay.

FOURTH: Malibu Star has trained impressively since second to a repeat winner in last; his turn on Thursday. Southerner is speedy and rested; worth long look. Sul Candy makes first start for white-hot Christophe Clement stable; follow the money.

FIFTH: Iaintfraidanoghost looms the dominant speed if race is moved to wet dirt. Obligatory, another main track only, was a useful fourth in key-race debut. Fedalia is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner; rail draw is added bonus. Miss Bonnie T should move forward with race under her belt.

SIXTH: Jack Bo owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Advanced Strategy is the one that will be rolling late if pace meltdown ensues. Cold Hard Cash is another that would benefit from fast fractions; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Dangerous Edge packs potent kick and stretchout to a mile should be right in his wheelhouse. No Salt drops, owns speed and moves to dirt; dangerous. Anzio Beach took backward step in last after determined win in prior; rebound threat.

EIGHTH: Graetz was a tough-trip seventh in first start since two-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Doll owns seven seconds from 12 starts; runner-up again? Fresco is another short-priced contender that prefers minor awards; you've been warned.

NINTH: Mariner Qui fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since June; call in weak nightcap. Loaded Joe is fleet-footed, gets class relief and moves to main track; very dangerous. Breithorn is fresh and owns fast figures; big-time player. Warfront Fighter owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.