Best bet: EMMA AND I (5)

Best value: SAVEDBYTHEBELLE (3)

FIRST: Zerenia could play out as the main speed in first start on dirt. Wishes and Dreams could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Bastet, another that makes first main-track outing, outworked 134 rivals in half-mile bullet on Nov. 8; very interesting.

SECOND: Danzigwiththestars is rested and late kick should play well in weak group. Vodka Lemonade is speedy and could be aided by cutback to sprint. Martinez owns three thirds from four starts; gets show dough again?

THIRD: Savedbythebelle was pace- and trip-compromised in last at Laurel; call based on price potential. Customerexperience makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; if chalk is your game. Chaysenbryn notched 10-length score the first time she touched Big A loam; razor-sharp and very playable.

FOURTH: Miss Mi Mi has been idle since July but logged most recent win when fresh and rested; fires off the bench. Rude Awaking consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous. Fair Regis plunges precipitously; vulnerable at short odds?

FIFTH: Emma and I tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure in lone turf start; breakthrough predicted. Caumsett owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on unchallenged lead; very playable. Mendham could be ideally situated in stalker's seat from inside post; could easily take this.

SIXTH: Home Base owns positional speed in contentious field; four-time winner at 7 furlongs. Mihos gets class relief and is 1-for-1 at the Big A; worth long look. Celtic Chaos gets confident price boost in return from seven-week freshener; very interesting.

SEVENTH: So High logged swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Good Old Boy, another last-race victor, has trained swiftly in the interim. Hayabusa One drops to lifetime low; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Money Ride is riding a two-race winning streak and should be perfectly placed in bulky group. Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed. Fed Funds, a sharp, last-race winner, was less than two lengths behind top selection on Oct. 25; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Empires First Lady owns sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in weak nightcap. Violentiam moves to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. She's a Majestic also drops and switches to main track; big-time player. Tremayne is from a dam that has produced five winners from five foals to race; very interesting.