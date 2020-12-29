TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 1

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: AASR (7)

Best value: BREITHORN (6)

FIRST: Cashmere Queen projects as the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Magnificent Mags makes first start for white-hot stable; very dangerous. Jordy Can Tap gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; improvement expected.

SECOND: Dancing Kiki makes peak start of form cycle; breakthrough effort predicted. Bonus Baby is fresh and owns strong late wallop; worth long look. Tiny Magoo compiled tight work tab for first start in 11 weeks; must consider.

THIRD: San Juan Diego drops and owns fast back numbers; call based on price potential. Tale of Mist was victimized by wide trip in last; another that will offer fat ticket. Studio B owns speed and is more than good enough on "A" effort; big-time player.

FOURTH: Afleeting Glance is rested and returns to maiden claiming; primed for winning effort. Oak Creek Canyon also comes back from layoff and is lightly raced; very interesting. Misty Taste logged crisp half-mile breeze on Christmas Eve; dangerous.

FIFTH: Dangerous Edge tallied rapid late-pace figure when second in last; more to give. Advance Notice exits sprints and starts from the fence; front-end threat. Lost in Rome owns a win and a third in two starts at the Big A; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Breithorn makes first start for new barn after determined maiden win in last; pairs up. Joint and Several is training sharply for return to maiden ranks; very playable. Ink Splotz is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at beefy number.

SEVENTH: Aasr notched swift final fraction when breaking maiden last out; strong work tab in the interim seals the deal. Edge of Fire is fresh and adds blinkers; front-end player. Villainous regressed last time after winning three in a row; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: Eagle Orb was a clear-cut winner in lone start on Big A loam; takes another. Hold the Salsa also is 1-for-1 in South Ozone Park; very dangerous. Swill ships in for Brad Cox after even fourth in Churchill Downs stake; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Have a Heart took backward step in last after hard-charging third in prior; rebounds. Step to the Bank owns sharp turn of early foot and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Devilish Mood moves to high-percentage stable for first dirt outing; could easily take this. Paynt the Edges outworked 106 rivals in half-mile breeze on Dec. 27; could be the goods.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a touchdown pass Jones doing little things right, but he has to put it all together
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Bill Belichick gives high praise to Adam Gase ahead of Jets-Pats
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and wide receiver Giants must stop Cowboys' three receivers in Week 17
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie brings the ball up Dinwiddie's absence creates ripple effect in Nets' backcourt
The Giants' Barry Bonds warms up in the Albanese: The case for Bonds and Clemens in the HOF
Billy Wagner #13 of the Mets pitches against Erik Boland's 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search