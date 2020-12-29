Best bet: AASR (7)

Best value: BREITHORN (6)

FIRST: Cashmere Queen projects as the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Magnificent Mags makes first start for white-hot stable; very dangerous. Jordy Can Tap gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; improvement expected.

SECOND: Dancing Kiki makes peak start of form cycle; breakthrough effort predicted. Bonus Baby is fresh and owns strong late wallop; worth long look. Tiny Magoo compiled tight work tab for first start in 11 weeks; must consider.

THIRD: San Juan Diego drops and owns fast back numbers; call based on price potential. Tale of Mist was victimized by wide trip in last; another that will offer fat ticket. Studio B owns speed and is more than good enough on "A" effort; big-time player.

FOURTH: Afleeting Glance is rested and returns to maiden claiming; primed for winning effort. Oak Creek Canyon also comes back from layoff and is lightly raced; very interesting. Misty Taste logged crisp half-mile breeze on Christmas Eve; dangerous.

FIFTH: Dangerous Edge tallied rapid late-pace figure when second in last; more to give. Advance Notice exits sprints and starts from the fence; front-end threat. Lost in Rome owns a win and a third in two starts at the Big A; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Breithorn makes first start for new barn after determined maiden win in last; pairs up. Joint and Several is training sharply for return to maiden ranks; very playable. Ink Splotz is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at beefy number.

SEVENTH: Aasr notched swift final fraction when breaking maiden last out; strong work tab in the interim seals the deal. Edge of Fire is fresh and adds blinkers; front-end player. Villainous regressed last time after winning three in a row; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: Eagle Orb was a clear-cut winner in lone start on Big A loam; takes another. Hold the Salsa also is 1-for-1 in South Ozone Park; very dangerous. Swill ships in for Brad Cox after even fourth in Churchill Downs stake; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Have a Heart took backward step in last after hard-charging third in prior; rebounds. Step to the Bank owns sharp turn of early foot and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Devilish Mood moves to high-percentage stable for first dirt outing; could easily take this. Paynt the Edges outworked 106 rivals in half-mile breeze on Dec. 27; could be the goods.