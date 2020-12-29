TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 2

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: SIXTO (7)

Best value: IMPLIED VOLATILITY (9)

FIRST: Kith goes turf to dirt and makes peak start of form cycle; rates close call in weak opener. Scorpion Dynasty may have found a field he can boss on the front end; dangerous. Democratic Values adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

SECOND: Left Leaning Lucy was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow anticipated. Mani Pedi drops and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Charlotte Webley also gets class relief after bouncing last out; worth long look.

THIRD: Rejected Again was a front-running winner in last and could capitalize on same setup Saturday. Money Ride was done in by poor start last out; big-time threat on best. Took Charge is training with a purpose for first start in nearly 10 months; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Whats in It for Me owns speed and makes first dirt start; weakness of field is selection's strength. Judge Alexander runs late and additional quarter-mile should play to strength. Ringgood is riding a forward line on the numbers; one of the contenders.

FIFTH: Scarf It Down gets confident class boost after hard-charging placing in last; more to come. Ekhtibaar drops two price levels after speed and fade in last; mixed message. Creative Style drops in first start since claimed; dangerous if all is well.

SIXTH: Nebo gets blinkers and Lasix after much-improved second in last; keeps on giving. No Payne moves to dirt after game placing on grass last out; be no surprise. Jill's a Hot Mess is fleet-footed and gets the meds; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Sixto was a fast-figured winner in debut on Big A loam last winter; history repeats. Jerusalem Gates owns fast figures and makes first start since moving to Linda Rice stable; big-time player. Perceived fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: My Boy Tate should be aided by slight cutback in distance; 5-furlong bullet on Dec. 20 is the clincher. Happy Farm is fleet-footed and owns fast figures but has been on the bench for nearly 10 months; must take the good with the bad. Stan the Man, a Big A lover, could easily take this on top effort.

NINTH: Implied Volatility drops, returns to dirt and could receive ideal setup in wildly contentious nightcap. Mental Model is fresh and looms the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling; very dangerous. Tiergan could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Bronxville's speed needs to be respected; must consider.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Ally Kennedy of Stony Brook drives up field SBU's Kennedy named preseason Player of Year
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a touchdown pass Jones doing little things right, but he has to put it all together
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Bill Belichick gives high praise to Adam Gase ahead of Jets-Pats
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and wide receiver Giants must stop Cowboys' three receivers in Week 17
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie brings the ball up Dinwiddie's absence creates ripple effect in Nets' backcourt
The Giants' Barry Bonds warms up in the Albanese: The case for Bonds and Clemens in the HOF
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search