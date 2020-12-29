Best bet: SIXTO (7)

Best value: IMPLIED VOLATILITY (9)

FIRST: Kith goes turf to dirt and makes peak start of form cycle; rates close call in weak opener. Scorpion Dynasty may have found a field he can boss on the front end; dangerous. Democratic Values adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

SECOND: Left Leaning Lucy was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow anticipated. Mani Pedi drops and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Charlotte Webley also gets class relief after bouncing last out; worth long look.

THIRD: Rejected Again was a front-running winner in last and could capitalize on same setup Saturday. Money Ride was done in by poor start last out; big-time threat on best. Took Charge is training with a purpose for first start in nearly 10 months; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Whats in It for Me owns speed and makes first dirt start; weakness of field is selection's strength. Judge Alexander runs late and additional quarter-mile should play to strength. Ringgood is riding a forward line on the numbers; one of the contenders.

FIFTH: Scarf It Down gets confident class boost after hard-charging placing in last; more to come. Ekhtibaar drops two price levels after speed and fade in last; mixed message. Creative Style drops in first start since claimed; dangerous if all is well.

SIXTH: Nebo gets blinkers and Lasix after much-improved second in last; keeps on giving. No Payne moves to dirt after game placing on grass last out; be no surprise. Jill's a Hot Mess is fleet-footed and gets the meds; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Sixto was a fast-figured winner in debut on Big A loam last winter; history repeats. Jerusalem Gates owns fast figures and makes first start since moving to Linda Rice stable; big-time player. Perceived fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: My Boy Tate should be aided by slight cutback in distance; 5-furlong bullet on Dec. 20 is the clincher. Happy Farm is fleet-footed and owns fast figures but has been on the bench for nearly 10 months; must take the good with the bad. Stan the Man, a Big A lover, could easily take this on top effort.

NINTH: Implied Volatility drops, returns to dirt and could receive ideal setup in wildly contentious nightcap. Mental Model is fresh and looms the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling; very dangerous. Tiergan could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Bronxville's speed needs to be respected; must consider.