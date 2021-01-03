Best bet: BREES BAYOU (8)

Best value: LIL COMMISSIONER (7)

FIRST: Daggerboard drops, gets the meds and compiled tight work tab; set for breakthrough. Another Shot makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; very dangerous. Loulovestheriver moves to dirt and gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; forward move expected.

SECOND: Big Mountain is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Scilly Cay packs potent late wallop; worth long look. The Caretaker consistently logs fast figures; must consider.

THIRD: Corkman regressed in last after fast-figured placing two starts back; rebounds. Prince of Caps drops, gets class relief and makes third outing since layoff; career best predicted. Loaded Joe could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very interesting.

FOURTH: Honorable Service drops to the claiming cellar after wide trip in last; weakness of field is selection's strength. Dial One hails from white-hot barn and looms the main speed with aggressive handling. Loverboy Lou could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Nerves of Steel gets Lasix and compiled tight work tab for first start since August; big-time improvement predicted. Subsidize has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Kid Cash tallied swift figures in both main track starts; right in the thick of this. Jailbreaker has worked twice since even fourth in last; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Amos took backward step in most recent after determined win in prior; bounce-back effort on tap. Chaysenbryn was compromised by wide trip in last; more than good enough on "A" game. Big Bennys Tribute was a sharp second in last; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Lil Commissioner made move into hot pace and faltered last out; two works in the interim seal the deal. Rock On Luke was a wire-to-wire winner in three of last four starts; big-time threat. Someday Jones logs fast numbers with machinelike consistency; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Brees Bayou tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden in last start; takes another. Macho Boy is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Number One Dillon makes first start since claimed by streaking stable; must consider. David's Gem is fresh and drops to lifetime low; right in the thick of this if all is well.