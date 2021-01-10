TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 15

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: SONIC SPEED (8)

Best value: COAL SHAFT (4)

FIRST: Black Irish drops after earning improved internal figures in last. Tercero could be the prime beneficiary if pace is hot and hectic. Have a Heart also would be aided by fast fractions.

SECOND: Flashndynamite is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts. Kansas Kis logs swift late-pace numbers on "A" game; dangerous. Jennemiley exits front-end second in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Family Biz should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Shamrocked owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Home Run Maker fired 5-furlong bullet since tough trip versus price last time; must consider.

FOURTH: Coal Shaft has trained sharply since non-stressful sixth in turf debut; forward move predicted. Iaintfraidanoghost is fleet-footed and gets first-time Lasix; could easily go wire to wire. Mun Luv also owns speed and adds blinkers; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: La Negrita tallied clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Jackie Milton is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Dashi regressed in last after pairing up fast-figured wins in prior two starts; rebound potential.

SIXTH: Road to Meath gets class drop and appropriate cutback in distance; improvement expected. Tri Saint Lorenzo took backward step in last after winning two in a row; bounce-back threat. Heirloom Kitten needed last and looms a serious front-running threat on best effort.

SEVENTH: Ragtime Blues is rested and projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Acker owns late-running style that could be well served in pace meltdown ensues. Zoomer was a top-figured winner in last start; regresses on Friday? Shotski owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A loam; must consider.

EIGHTH: Sonic Speed returns to dirt and gets blinkers/Lasix makeover after failing to fire as the favorite in last; breakthrough predicted. Dante's Map has trained consistently since improved placing 11 weeks ago; dangerous. What's My Category was second in last two starts; logical, short-priced contender. Kikkerland compiled solid work slate for capable first-out barn; follow the money.

