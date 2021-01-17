Best bet: SUMMER BOURBON (5)

Best value: DUBLINORNOTHIN (2)

FIRST: Afleeting Glance tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging second in last; more to come. Idaka is speedy, rested and drops; dangerous. Crick owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: Dublinornothin notched swift late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Lovely Lady Lexi is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; be no surprise. Cover Photo makes third start of form cycle; don't overlook.

THIRD: High Command drops and owns fast back numbers; rates close call. Flowers for Lisa is fleet-footed and starts from the fence; big-time player. Mac's Revolution could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Sicilia Mike packs potent late wallop on best efforts; hailing from streaking stable is the clincher. Dark Money is quick from gate and should be aided by cutback to shorter sprint. Playthatfunnymusic is training with a purpose for first start since July; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Summer Bourbon gets confident price hike after determined score in last; the wins keep on coming. Control Stake, another last-race winner, takes suspicious class drop; mixed message. Oh My Papa also was victorious in most recent and could be ideally placed in the stalker's perch; dangerous.

SIXTH: Big Mountain gets class relief after taking backward step in last start; primed for rebound. The Caretaker packs strong closing kick and mile distance should play to strength. Daddy Knows delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Foolish Ghost projects as the controlling speed with aggressive handling; handicapping 101. Zaevion is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Bustin Shout was compromised by wide trip in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Reggae Music Man was a tough-trip second in debut; gets job done on Thursday. Vodka Lemonade is speedy and gets the meds for first dirt start; serious, front-end threat. Rogue Leader and A Longlongtimeago are uncoupled newcomers from potent first-out barn; follow the money. Forty Two Ace was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in last; must be factored into the mix.