Best bet: BULWARK (5)

Best value: BLITCHTON LADY (4)

FIRST: Mr. Buckley compiled consistent worktab for first start since June; ready to roll. O'Trouble could play out as the main speed on the fence; dangerous. Strafe is training with a purpose for debut for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

SECOND: Creative Style logged fast final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. The Great Dansky gets class relief and owns fast back figures; price will be tempting. Air Attack has the benefit of the rail with short run into first turn; must consider.

THIRD: Brunate is fresh and hails from potent layoff barn; "A" game lands him in winner's circle. Moonshine Maker adds blinkers and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Apex Predator was second at 47-1 in last; big-priced exotics inclusion.

FOURTH: Blitchton Lady visually and numerically impressed when winning by more than five lengths last time; more to come. Buyer's Remorse was a fast-figured, front-running maiden winner in last; worth long look. Bonus Baby, another last-race maiden winner, logged two sharp works since victory; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Bulwark is speedy, drops and has drilled three times since last start; set for breakthrough. Breithorn could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. The Big S failed to fire best shot after being steadied at the start last time; more than good enough on best.

SIXTH: Simbasalltrouble regressed in last after pairing up placings in prior two outings; rebounds. Imperio D, a clear-cut second in last, consistently delivers strong efforts but hasn't found winner's circle in 14 tries; must take the good with the bad. Lord Camden makes first start since switching stables; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Timed Out makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after impressive maiden score at Monmouth this past fall; keeps on giving. Tap the Barrel broke maiden by an expanding 14 lengths at the Big A in November; could easily take another. Miss Comedian gets Lasix for the first time; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Open Lengths took backward step in last after fast-figured maiden score in prior; class relief seals the deal. Allied Invasion needed last and packs potent late kick on best races. Fotis makes quick return (one week) and drops; wake-up potential at beefy number. Healy's Hope owns competitive back numbers; price will be tempting.