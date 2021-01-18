Best bet: MALIBU STAR (8)

Best value: VIVE LA LIBERTY (6)

FIRST: Maracuja tallied fast final fraction when a strong second in debut; added furlong plays to strength. Hybrid Eclipse gets the meds and makes first start since moving to Linda Rice barn; dangerous. Handle the Truth was an improved third at 56-1 last time; don't ignore.

SECOND: Direct Order gets class relief after wide trip in last; call based on price potential. Runabout was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Its All Relevant is speedy, rested and owns seven wins on Big A loam; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Tenderfoot outworked 86 rivals after winning third straight on New Year's Day; more to come. Backsideofthemoon exits fast-figured, front-running score in Queens County last time; logical, short-priced contender. Mr. Buff is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Bustinmygroove was second as the favorite in last two; hard to bet on or against. Edge of Anxiety is by a prolific first-out sire; follow the money. Big Tony's Girl regressed in last after game placing in debut; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Farragut notched improved internal numbers in last; switch to Kendrick Carmouche seals the deal. Notorious Flirt runs late and could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Kaz's Beach exits key race and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

SIXTH: Vive La Liberty gets blinkers and Lasix after showing improved speed last out; breakthrough predicted. Captivating Cara was a sharp second in last; big-time player. Stella Mars, less than three lengths behind "Cara" last out, is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Beta gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; forward move at fat ticket. Honorable Avenue tallied fast late-pace figure in last; worth long look. Cohiba Ghost tallied swift numbers when second to a runaway winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Malibu Star logged a string of eye-catching works since dominant maiden score on Dec. 10; pairs up. Chestertown owns fast numbers and is 2-for-2 at the Big A; dangerous. Lost in Rome has won three of last four starts; very playable.

NINTH: Winning Drive notched swift final fraction when a sharp second in last; enhanced kick with slight cutback. Shamrocked plunges in price after failing to beat a runner last week; fire sale? Win With Pride is fresh and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Corporate Raider is speedy and drops; don't ignore.