Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 28

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: TAKE IT TO SCALE (4)

Best value: SONO GRATO (7)

FIRST: Warfront Fighter logged crisp half-mile drill since game placing on New Year's Eve; more in the tank. Scorpion Dynasty is the potential controlling speed with aggressive handling from the fence. Joycee Haz Pizzaz drops after being eased in last; mixed message.

SECOND: Halo City tallied fast final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Behind the Couch was dueled into defeat when 90 cents on the dollar last time; dangerous with softer flow. Jasminesque gets confident price boost after sharp second in most recent; worth long look.

THIRD: Beatthatflew was a clear-cut second in first dirt outing; weakness of field is selection's strength. Out of Tune displayed improved speed when fourth in same last race as top pick; must consider. Writer's Regret gets Lasix and fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Take It to Scale is fresh and could get the early jump from cozy, outside slot. Pinky Dude was given a month to recuperate after top-figured win on Dec. 18; very dangerous. Queen's Mason makes third start of new form cycle; logical player.

FIFTH: Moonshiningbright gets the meds after improved third in budding key race last time; three works in the interim seal the deal. Bird Ruler took backward step in last after game placing in prior; rebound potential. Crowded Trade, one of six newcomers in field, debuts for Chad Brown; stay tuned to tote.

SIXTH: Atras entry: Montauk Daddy was a front-running winner in last and mate Brilliant Brooks is training with a purpose for first start since Halloween; potent pairing. Bend in the River was speed-sharpened in last; very interesting. Scoreswhenhewants should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Sono Grato logged five tight works since improved third in last; continues forward progression. Sinashack, another that's trained sharply since last start, is riding a positive line on the numbers; dangerous. Nerves of Steel adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: Zitman was a hard-fought winner at Parx last out and owns faster back figures; pairs up. Other Things Equal notched rapid late-pace figure when a strong second in last; worth long look. Chief Know It All drops to lifetime low and owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on best. I Love Jaxson wheels back in a hurry and plunges in price after non-threatening fifth on Saturday; fire sale?

Steve Matthews
