Best bet: TINY MAGOO (8)

Best value: ALPHADORA (4)

FIRST: My Delicious gets the meds after change-of-pace sixth in last; forward move predicted. Chargina was a front-end second in last; very dangerous. Just Read It has drilled three times since useful fourth in debut; worth long look.

SECOND: Wild Banker climbs the ladder after determined win in last; more to come. Not That Brady was a game second at this level last out; logical, short-priced player. Blood Moon gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Loaded Joe was a sharp second last out and could secure soft lead in weak field. Paint Music for Me was second at 85 cents on the dollar in most recent; burns more cash on Friday? Grecian Pharoah was a much-improved third in last; headed in right direction.

FOURTH: Alphadora is rested, training consistently and logged only win on Big A loam; call based on price. Jones entry: Dublinornothin holds razor-sharp current condition and mate Pendolino notched lone score at the distance; potent pairing. Ifihadachance was a pace-pressing third in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Democratic Values has trained sharply since strong second in last; gets job done on Friday. My First Grammy will be aided by cutback to sprint; very interesting. Esor is speedy and rested; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Somebody logs fast final fractions and is working with a purpose for first start in 10 weeks. Montauk Daddy was a front-running winner in last and could play out as the main speed once again. Financialstability could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

SEVENTH: Shanes Pretty Lady tallied fast late-pace figure in last and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Pleasure Luck visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by more than seven lengths last time; very dangerous. Chasing Cara, another last-race maiden winner, is speedy and starts from the fence; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Tiny Magoo drops to lifetime low and cuts back to suitably shorter sprint; set for breakthrough. Rodriguez entry: Madam Deputy is fresh and fleet-footed and Women Not Easy also is speedy and could capitalize on soft lead; short-priced pairing. Vitanza was a solid third in last; worth long look. Golden Celine drops and moves to dirt for new barn; wake-up potential.