Best bet: SOCIAL GROUP (4)

Best value: MAD MUNNYS (5)

FIRST: Me 'n Sap was a sharp second in last and should have more to give in third start of form cycle. Black Irish, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, looms the main speed with aggressive ride. Liquor makes first start since gelded; worth long look.

SECOND: Potts entry: Playwright owns positional speed and mate Hardcore Folklore packs strong late kick; potent pairing. Mills was a clear-cut winner at this level in last; very dangerous. Dynamax Prime drops and owns fast back figures; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Halo City is riding a two-race winning streak; price play on razor-sharp runner. Chaysenbryn was a game second in last; be no surprise. New York Rock Star could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Social Group tallied fast late-pace figure when a visually impressive winner in debut; more to come. First Line gets class relief after speed and fade in last; worth long look. Judge Alexander overcame wide trip to break maiden in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Mad Munnys gets confident price boost after front-running score in last; pairs up at a price. Sunny Ridge packs potent late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Tatweej regressed in last after winning three in a row; training with a purpose for return.

SIXTH: Somebody logged all three wins on Big A loam and could fall through the cracks in the wagering. Montauk Daddy tallied rapid internal and final numbers when a wire-to-wire winner in last; bounces on Thursday? Knockout Punch, another last-race victor, could KO this field if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Jemography notched swift final fraction when winning second straight last time; gets three-peat. Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and should be aided by cutback in distance. Rejected Again logged pair of crisp half-mile works since failing to beat a runner in last; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: Brew Pub, an ultragame second in last, should enjoy softer flow with heads-up handling. Full Moon Fever was second at 75 cents on the dollar last out; short-priced runner-up again? Bingo John gets Lasix and is training sharply for second start for Brad Cox; must consider. Street Culture debuts for Chad Brown; really need more?