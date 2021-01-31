TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: YEROSILVERBIZ (1)

Best value: TINY MAGOO (4)

FIRST: Yerosilverbiz gets class relief after speed and fade in debut; improvement predicted. Ohyoudidntknow rallied late in last and could be in the garden spot if top choice wilts in the lane. Centavo makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Competitive Hero was a tough-trip second in last at GP; crisp half-mile work on Sunday seals the deal. Ghost Stalker drops, gets Lasix and cuts back to more appropriate distance; very playable. Kentucky Cool was a determined winner for this price at Lrl last out; don't ignore.

THIRD: Unrelenting Force is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks; ready to roll. Imperio D was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; very interesting. Beaver Creek regressed in last after fast-figured third in prior; bounce-back potential.

FOURTH: Tiny Magoo drops to lifetime low and cuts back to suitably shorter sprint; set for breakthrough. Rodriguez entry: Madam Deputy is fresh and fleet-footed and Women Not Easy also is speedy and could capitalize on soft lead; short-priced pairing. Vitanza was a solid third in last; worth long look.

FIFTH: Brass Ring was a front-running winner in last and owns faster back numbers; ride the hot horse. Kansas Kis, another razor-sharp runner, was second by a pole last out; very dangerous. Foxtail is quick from gate and could prove tough if able to outsprint top selection in early going.

SIXTH: La Kara Mia tallied rapid final fraction in last race before going to bench in July; tight recent work tab is the clincher. Bank Sting, on sideline for 418 days, also is training consistently for return; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Jack Bo projects as the controlling speed on the fence with aggressive handling. Prince of Pharoahs also is fleet-footed but has finished second in last two; runner-up again? Kaz's Beach should pack amplified kick with turnback to 7 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Imprsstheprofessor drops after useful fifth in first start since two-month absence; more to come. Jara, another that seeks softer spot, is training sharply for first start in nine weeks; dangerous. Mebs Web consistently delivers strong efforts but rarely finds the winner's circle; must use in exotics. Gringotts is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't overlook.

Steve Matthews
