SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 12

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: ENTER SANDWOMAN (5)

Best value: DOVEY LOVEY (7)

FIRST: Wishes and Dreams broke maiden by an expanding 10 lengths last out; more to give in first start for Rudy Rodriguez. Hey It's Tati was a front-running maiden winner in last; very dangerous. Charlotte Webley is quick from gate and could prove tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Crick makes peak start of form cycle and gets favorable cutback to sprint. Menzamenz was an improved third in last; heading in right direction. Remoane bested Menzamenz by three lengths when a sharp second on Jan. 18; be no surprise.

THIRD: Buyer's Remorse is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Maiden Beauty outworked 63 rivals after clear-cut placing in last; big-time player. Ice Princess is fresh, training swiftly and owns fast figures; likely underlay.

FOURTH: Holmdel Park was pace- and position-compromised when a game second in last; rates close call. Mia Bea Star exits front-end placing in most recent; dangerous. Nicky Scissors, another that was second in last, could get the early jump with heads-up handling.

FIFTH: Enter Sandwoman tallied better-than-it-looks late-pace figure when a wide fourth in last; added ground plays to strength. What Mightavebeen is training with a purpose for first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time threat. Bella Bay debuts for capable first-out barn; follow the money.

SIXTH: The Last Zip drops, returns to dirt and adds blinkers; forward move predicted. Twelfth Labour gets confident price hike after clear-cut placing in last; very interesting. Not That Brady was a hard-fought second in last; regresses on Friday?

SEVENTH: Dovey Lovey starts from cozy, outside slot and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Awesome Debate, a last-race winner, delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; could easily take another. Bay Jewel is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling speed.

EIGHTH: Ballydooley gets class relief and compiled tight training tab for first dirt start; weakness of field is selection's strength. Orphan Hallie drops and has worked twice since last start; worth long look. Loaded Joe fired crisp half-mile drill since front-running second in last; must consider. Paint Music for Me was second in two most recent dirt outings; logical, short-priced contender.

