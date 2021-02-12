Best bet: CONTROL GROUP (4)

Best value: NOTORIOUS FLIRT (6)

FIRST: Daily Briefing gets blinkers and Lasix and compiled tight work tab for first start since October; primed and ready. Suspended Campaign, another that gets the meds, hails from Chad Brown and looms a likely underlay. Lightfoot Miss also goes first time with Lasix and adds blinkers; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Tuff Bird is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; rider upgrade seals the deal. Empress Luciana could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Big Al's Gal was an even third in last; must consider.

THIRD: Did I Stutter was second to repeat winner in last at Parx and lands in weak field for local debut. Malibu Anthem displayed improved speed in last and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Wicked Happy could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Control Group gets class relief after making menacing middle move and fading last time; call based on price. Air Attack fired crisp half-mile drill since second by a pole in last; be no surprise. Creative Style regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Lollygag needed last and could be ideally placed in field in which pace meltdown appears possible. Dramatic Twist was a useful third in budding key-race debut; very playable. Hip Number One, the potential lone speed, has lost ground in the lane in all three starts; you've been warned.

SIXTH: Notorious Flirt should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Morgantown is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Ninth Hour has won four of last seven starts; must respect.

SEVENTH: Our Last Buck is riding a two-race winning streak; gets the hat trick. Tribecca projects as the dominant speed on the rail; could easily take this. My Boy Tate logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Big Boy Mo owns stalker's style and is ideally positioned outside in closely matched field. Mucho Sunshine logged sharp half-mile breeze since determined maiden win on New Year's Eve; price will be tempting. Therisastormbrewin gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; more than good enough on "A" effort. Wardenofthenorth is training with a purpose for first start in 14 weeks for Linda Rice; don't dismiss.