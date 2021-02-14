Best Bet: FAMILY BIZ (7)

Best Value: LOULOVESTHERIVER (4)

FIRST: Sinashack drops and should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Awesome Yet Again is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; main danger. Black 'n Tan adds blinkers and needed last; don't ignore.

SECOND: Respect for All tallied improved final fraction when a pole clear for third last time; more to give. Prospect Mountain bested top selection by more than a length when a game second in last; be no surprise. Bowing Snowman never got going in the slop last time; rebounds on dry land?

THIRD: Movie Score wheels back in a hurry after fast-figured, front-running score just 10 days ago; keeps on giving. Lune Lake is fleet-footed and drops; dangerous. Cover Photo was a sharp second in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Loulovestheriver notched rapid late-pace figure when a much-improved second in last; gets job done on Thursday. Doublepour took backward step in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Wicked Easy adds blinkers and Lasix and makes first start since gelded; worth long look.

FIFTH: Letmetakethiscall is riding a three-race winning streak; takes another. Portal Creek is speedy and consistently delivers strong efforts; big-time player. Gone Glimmering has won four of last six starts; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Tiergan compiled tight training tab for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Time to Testify has worked sharply since strong second in last; very interesting. Miami Mumbles, a subpar fifth in last; owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Family Biz overcame slow splits when a last-to-first winner in most recent; pairs up. Daddy Knows, another last-race winner, is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Doubly Blessed has visually and numerically impressed when winning two in a row; right in the thick of this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Sophos adds blinkers and logged swift 5-furlong drill after failing to fire in well-bet debut; improvement predicted. Cape Cod Gem is speedy and could easily go wire to wire in weak nightcap. Beatthatflew regressed in last after improved placing in prior; rebound threat. Boo Who drops, gets the meds and is training consistently; wake-up possibility.