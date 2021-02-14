Best bet: TELLAPERFECTTALE (4)

Best value: HOLD MY CALL (7)

FIRST: Calidad earned improved late-pace figure in last and should be aided by additional furlong. Queentigua has speed and will offer generous price; tempting combination. Funny Bones Flag was second in last two starts; logical contender.

SECOND: La Negrita drops after being pace- and trip-compromised last out; call based on price. Wicked Title was a sharp second in last and owns faster back numbers; very dangerous. Lottie's Mizzion has drilled twice since clear-cut score in most recent; must consider.

THIRD: Mr Phil gets confident two-level price boost after winning last; keeps on giving. Montauk Daddy regressed in last after fast-figured victory in prior; bounce-back threat. Montauk Traffic gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Tellaperfecttale logged solid final fraction when third in debut; more to give. Half Day Pam adds blinkers and has worked four times since fourth in first start; very playable. Chilly Choos makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Anydayisherday displayed out-of-the-blue speed in last; class drop seals the deal. Left Leaning Lucy was done in by poor start last time; worth long look. Blitchton Lady failed to deliver when 90 cents on the dollar last time; burns more cash on Friday?

SIXTH: Investment Grade was freshened after hard-fought maiden score on Jan. 3; secures stalker's perch with heads-up ride. Shesadirtydancer is fleet-footed and fired half-mile bullet since winning last; could easily take another. Timed Out should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; paltry price is the problem.

SEVENTH: Hold My Call projects as the main speed on the fence with aggressive handling in field that's light on front-runners. Magnetron was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; very interesting. Cold Hard Cash is fresh and owns swift figures on "A" efforts; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Trappeze Artist made menacing middle move and flattened last time; duly tightened on Friday. Imperio D was a dominant maiden winner in start No. 15 last time; figuring out the game. Number One Dillon took backward step when favored last time; recoups losses? Joycee Haz Pizzaz, another last-race maiden winner, owns advantageous stalker's style; must consider.