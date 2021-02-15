Best bet: MAKE MISCHIEF (8)

Best value: DUTCHMEN FOREVER (9)

FIRST: B C Glory Days projects as the main speed on the rail; call in weak opener. What's My Category has finished second in last four starts; runner-up again? Vodka Lemonade was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

SECOND: Tapizearance was second to a repeat winner last time; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Beach Front could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Cobble Hill is fresh, owns fast numbers and hails from Rudy Rodriguez barn; underlay material.

THIRD: Dirty, primarily a grass horse, was second in one of three starts on main track; tight recent work tab is the clincher. Seethisquick wheels back in a hurry after useful sixth in first start since nine-month absence; price will be tempting. Releasethethunder makes first start for sharp barn and owns fast back numbers; could easily take this.

FOURTH: David's Gem carved solid fractions when a front-running winner last time; pairs up. Brilliant Brooks has won three in a row and should be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very dangerous. Siena Magic, another last-race victor, is speedy and training with a purpose; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Lemon Drop Road, an educational third in debut, hails from potent second-out stable; 3-furlong bullet on Feb. 10 adds to appeal. Will E Sutton makes quick return after pressing the pace when fourth in debut; very playable. Run Smitty Run gets favorable cutback to mile; worth long look at long price.

SIXTH: Heirloom Kitten bested a next-out winner when a determined victor in last start; keeps on giving. Tale of Silence owns fast numbers but takes suspicious price drop in first start in two months; mixed message. Its All Relevant is fleet-footed, gets confident price boost and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Eloquent Speaker has drilled two times since change-of-pace third in last; rates close nod. Wailin Josie bested top selection by a neck when a hard-charging second Jan. 24; big-time player. Shesasuperfreak owns speed and will offer generous price; very interesting.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Make Mischief overcame soft pace and wide trip when a visually impressive winner in last; more to come. Secret Love owns two wins and a second from three starts; logical, short-priced contender. Vacay was a touch short in the lane when making first start since two-month absence last out; must consider.

NINTH: Dutchmen Forever made sustained run when fifth in 14-horse field last time; primed for breakthrough. Kith drops and is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting. Warfront Fighter has finished second in last two starts; must be factored into the mix. Scorpion Dynasty owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.