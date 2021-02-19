TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: I LOVE JAXSON (9)

Best value: HUMPDAY (3)

FIRST: Day's Humor gets class relief after speed and fade in debut; call in weak opener. Mia Calia, third at 50-1 last time, is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting. Mill Stone Creek was a useful fourth in first start; ample room for improvement.

SECOND: Market Alert is rested, training with a purpose and gets the meds; primed and ready. Storm Shooter is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. The King Cheek also is quick from gate and gets confident price hike after winning last at Parx; worth long look.

THIRD: Humpday needed last and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Bedazzling was compromised by poor start and slow fractions last out; dangerous. You've Got Male has drilled four times since non-threatening ninth in debut; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Icy Dude is fresh and consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures. Smile Bryan drops two class levels and should be aided by additional ground. No Lime is 1-for-1 on the Big A's main track; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Rejected Again was a change-of-pace third last time and owns fast back numbers; rates close call. Gozilla is firing bullets for first start since July and could play out as the main speed with top-notch front-end rider aloft. Runningwscissors also is quick from gate and holds sharp current condition; must consider.

SIXTH: Despeight All Odds was second to a much-the-best winner last out; ideally posted in midsize field. Up Seventyfour was a tough-trip third in debut; very dangerous. Maracuja failed to get the job done when 80 cents on the dollar last out; burns more cash on Sunday?

SEVENTH: Time to Testify has drilled two times since second in first start since two-month absence last time; call in wide-open allowance field. Perceived was pace- and position-compromised last time; big-time danger. Miami Mumbles makes first start since claimed and owns rapid back figures; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Doubly Blessed is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Family Biz bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut victor in most recent; could easily take another. Daddy Knows has won two of last three and owns positional speed; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: I Love Jaxson tallied swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Blugrascat's Smile wheels back in a hurry after sharp third last week; worth long look. Its All Relevant is fleet-footed and owns fast back figures but takes suspicious price drop; must take the good with the bad. Chief Know It All was just a length behind top selection when second on Jan. 28; don't overlook.

Steve Matthews
