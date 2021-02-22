TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 25

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: SEVEN LILIES (7)

Best value: TAPIT'S FLASHBACK (6)

FIRST: Mr Fantasy was a speed-and-fade fifth in debut; tighter on Thursday. Heymackit'sjack gets Lasix and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very dangerous. Kikkerland was an even third in same last race as top pick; must consider.

SECOND: Did I Stutter wheels back in a hurry after front-running maiden score just 10 days ago; pairs up. Miss Peppina has worked three times since third in last at GP; very playable. Nicky Scissors owns three seconds and two thirds from last six starts; logical player.

THIRD: Taino gets class relief after third to a 10-length winner in last; rates close call. Bustinmygroove broke maiden by more than seven lengths last out; dangerous. Kentucky Cool makes first start since claimed by streaking stable; worth long look.

FOURTH: Loulovestheriver was pace- and trip-compromised in last; call based on price. Doublepour regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Wicked Easy gets blinkers/Lasix makeover for first start for new barn; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Movie Score gets confident price boost after fast-figured, front-running score in most recent; keeps on giving. Suz is fleet-footed and drops; dangerous. Cover Photo was a sharp second in last; big-time player.

SIXTH: Tapit's Flashback tallied strong late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; graduates on Thursday. American Gentleman is quick from the gate and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Kentucky Knight has trained sharply since tough-trip sixth in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Seven Lilies visually and numerically impressed when winning at 19-1 last time; repeats at another fat ticket. Steam Engine set solid splits when a front-end winner in most recent; very dangerous. Dark Money, another fast-figured last-race winner, makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Sophos adds blinkers and logged swift 5-furlong drill after failing to fire in well-bet debut; improvement predicted. Cape Cod Gem is speedy and could easily go wire to wire in weak nightcap. Beatthatflew regressed in last after improved placing in prior; rebound threat. Boo Who drops, gets the meds and is training consistently; wake-up possibility.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Nets guard James Harden, left, shoots as Los Harden has 37 to lead Nets over Clippers in conclusion to 5-0 trip
Julius Randle, center, of the Knicks dunks as Knicks almost collapse, but manage to hold off Timberwolves
Nicolas Claxton #33 of the Nets celebrates his Claxton activated, might provide depth at center
This is an Aug. 31, 2019, file photo German to address Yankees teammates before talking to media
Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber pitches during spring training Boone pleased after watching Kluber's live BP session
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor working out at spring Lindor's arrival in camp brings a smile to Rojas' face
Didn’t find what you were looking for?