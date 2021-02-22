Best bet: SEVEN LILIES (7)

Best value: TAPIT'S FLASHBACK (6)

FIRST: Mr Fantasy was a speed-and-fade fifth in debut; tighter on Thursday. Heymackit'sjack gets Lasix and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very dangerous. Kikkerland was an even third in same last race as top pick; must consider.

SECOND: Did I Stutter wheels back in a hurry after front-running maiden score just 10 days ago; pairs up. Miss Peppina has worked three times since third in last at GP; very playable. Nicky Scissors owns three seconds and two thirds from last six starts; logical player.

THIRD: Taino gets class relief after third to a 10-length winner in last; rates close call. Bustinmygroove broke maiden by more than seven lengths last out; dangerous. Kentucky Cool makes first start since claimed by streaking stable; worth long look.

FOURTH: Loulovestheriver was pace- and trip-compromised in last; call based on price. Doublepour regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Wicked Easy gets blinkers/Lasix makeover for first start for new barn; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Movie Score gets confident price boost after fast-figured, front-running score in most recent; keeps on giving. Suz is fleet-footed and drops; dangerous. Cover Photo was a sharp second in last; big-time player.

SIXTH: Tapit's Flashback tallied strong late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; graduates on Thursday. American Gentleman is quick from the gate and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Kentucky Knight has trained sharply since tough-trip sixth in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Seven Lilies visually and numerically impressed when winning at 19-1 last time; repeats at another fat ticket. Steam Engine set solid splits when a front-end winner in most recent; very dangerous. Dark Money, another fast-figured last-race winner, makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Sophos adds blinkers and logged swift 5-furlong drill after failing to fire in well-bet debut; improvement predicted. Cape Cod Gem is speedy and could easily go wire to wire in weak nightcap. Beatthatflew regressed in last after improved placing in prior; rebound threat. Boo Who drops, gets the meds and is training consistently; wake-up possibility.