Best bet: BARISTA VIXEN (6)

Best value: I'M FINE (7)

FIRST: Bewps logged four tight works and drops after non-threatening seventh in debut; improvement predicted. Flower's Fortune is fresh and owns solid back numbers. The Glenmore adds blinkers after speed and fade in first start; ample room for development.

SECOND: Fair Lassie should pack enhanced kick with cutback to slightly shorter sprint. Fair Regis has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Awesome Alana drops and is competitive on best efforts.

THIRD: Twisted Tom is a five-time winner at the 1 1/8-mile distance; rail seals the deal. Deep Sea has won three of last four starts; dangerous. Grumps Little Tots is training sharply and is right in the thick of this on "A" game.

FOURTH: Ruvies in Time projects as the main speed in compact field. Miss Jimmy could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Impazible Donna was a determined winner in key race last time; must consider.

FIFTH: Dazzle Time was a much-improved second in last; call in nine-horse field with five newcomers. Three Two Zone displayed improved speed in last; worth long look. Royal Realm compiled sharp work tab for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Barista Vixen tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden by more than seven lengths last time; pairs up. Dial Me Up is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Magnetique fires strong efforts with machinelike consistency; dangerous.

SEVENTH: I'm Fine notched rapid late-pace figures in last two starts; additional furlong should play to strength. Mabel Island is ultra-quick and could easily go wire to wire. Cheatham Hill makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Alite was a much-improved second in last; more to come. Royal Kaz is speedy and needed last; very interesting. Theitalianamerican makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; must respect. Brunate owns three seconds and two thirds from last six starts; must be factored into the mix.