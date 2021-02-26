Best bet: CLENCH (6)

Best value: ASK NEAL (8)

FIRST: Tekila bested a next-out winner when a pace-pressing second in last; graduates on Sunday. Coal Shaft has worked three times since game placing in most recent; dangerous. Iaintfraidanoghost, just a head behind Coal Shaft in last, also has trained sharply in the interim; must consider.

SECOND: Mind of Gold is riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Dial Me Up is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Jasminesque cuts back o sprint and could be aided by fast fractions.

THIRD: Empty Tomb is favorably posted and should pack intensified kick with turnback to a mile. Chestertown has won three of last four; big-time danger. Tenderfoot is another that has won three of last four outings; contentious field.

FOURTH: Ajhar drops after even fourth in last; 5-furlong bullet on Feb. 15 seals the deal. Esor owns stalker's style and could be the prime beneficiary if pace gets hot and hectic. My First Grammy was a front-running second in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Elegant Zip tallied fast late-pace figures while winning two in a row; more to come. Sirenic visually and numerically impressed when demolishing a field by more than nine lengths last out; very dangerous. Invaluable owns three wins and three seconds from last six outings; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Clench, a hot commodity at the claim box, climbs the ladder for new barn after determined score in last; pairs up. Square Shooter also won last and makes first start for new stable; big-time player. Popizar makes peak start of form cycle after sharp second in last; must respect.

SEVENTH: Letmetakethiscall has won four of last five and can win from on or just off pace; more to give. Wicked Trick, a game second after poor start in last, owns swift back figures; very playable. T Loves a Fight was eased after leaping up at the break last time; potent late kick on "A" game.

EIGHTH: Ask Neal drops two price levels and should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Awesome Yet Again is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; serious front-end threat. Yerosilverbiz is lightly raced and fleet-footed; very interesting. Sinashack gets class relief and owns fast back figures; worth long look.