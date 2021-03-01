Best bet: FLAT AWESOME JENNY (6)

Best value: PROMO CODE (3)

FIRST: My Brother Neil projects as the controlling speed in compact field. Full Moon Fever will be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Cox's Ledge has just a lone start and has ample room for improvement; don't ignore.

SECOND: Bulwark exits sprints and could get the early jump at a mile. Mental Model owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Unbridled John is speedy and logged three works since last start; consider.

THIRD: Promo Code is riding a healthy line on pace and final figures; class drop seals the deal. Money in the Bank owns two wins and two seconds from last four starts; logical contender. Inside Info is fresh and hails from Linda Rice barn; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Loaded Joe regressed last time after sharp second in prior; rebounds. Bourbon Rising drops two price levels and adds blinkers; very dangerous. Lady's Boy is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Colormepazzi is rested, owns speed and gets class relief; call based on price potential. Unrelenting Force was a hard-fought second at 85 cents on the dollar last time; fails again at paltry price? Dangerous Edge could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Flat Awesome Jenny notched swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Malibu Mischief is fleet-footed, fresh and hails from Rudy Rodriguez stable; be no surprise. Miss Mi Mi drops and moves to the Mike Miceli barn; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Maiden Beauty fired half-mile bullet since determined score in last; more to come. Timely Tradition owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Stand for the Flag was second by the length of the stretch last out; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Rainbow Gal was a non-stressful sixth when facing pricier field in debut; improvement predicted. Captivating Cara is riding a forward line on internal and final figures; dangerous. Big Tony's Girl owns speed and could get the jump in weak nightcap; must be factored into the mix. Competion Queen debuts for Brad Cox but fetched a measly $10K when sold as a yearling; mixed message.