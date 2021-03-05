TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 7

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: LUCKY MOVE (7)

Best value: MANI PEDI (2)

FIRST: Mia Calia was a clear-cut second in last; percentage play at a price. Qualifying Offer made a weak bid when third in well-bet debut; short ticket once again. Betty's Smile debuts after firing half-mile to conclude work tab; follow the money.

SECOND: Mani Pedi was compromised by wide trip last out; enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. Sweet Mia is speedy and drops; very dangerous. Anydayisherday also gets class relief and should be favorably positioned near the front; must consider.

THIRD: Mutasallem tallied swift final fraction when second to a runaway winner in debut; graduates on Sunday. Dynamic One regressed in last after fast-figured second in prior; big-time player. Gold Bear never fired when favored first time out; improvement expected.

FOURTH: Creative Style was an even fourth last out; amplified wallop predicted with cutback to 7 furlongs. Aristocratic owns bulletlike speed and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Honorable Service bounced in most recent after fast-figured placing two back; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Big Mountain is posted inside rival for the lead and could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Its All Relevant, the other front-runner, owns fast back figures; very dangerous. Runabout could be the prime beneficiary if top two hook on the lead; pace makes the race.

SIXTH: Sneakiness fired crisp half-mile breeze for first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; ready to roll. Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and could easily take this field wire to wire. Morning Breez could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Lucky Move should possess intensified late punch with turnback to flat mile; call based on price potential. Espresso Shot is training swiftly for return from 63-day layoff; dangerous. Wasp owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Me 'n Sap gets favorable cutback to shorter sprint after displaying improved speed in last; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Triple Americano made sustained rally when third in debut; very playable. Mr. Buckley returns to NY-bred ranks after front-running third in last; big-time player. Black Irish lost rider last time; right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

Steve Matthews
