Best bet: GRIT AND GLORY (5)

Best value: DELAWARE DESTINY (8)

FIRST: Nebo is riding a forward line on the numbers; call based on price. Calidad should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint; dangerous. Jill's a Hot Mess owns speed and drops; must consider.

SECOND: Stonezapper, idle for more than a year, concluded work tab with 5-furlong drill; ready to roll. Nicky Scissors bested top pick by 10 lengths when breaking maiden in winter of 2020; big-time player. Madera, claimed from all three career starts, makes first outing for Rudy Rodriguez; be no surprise.

THIRD: Sicilia Mike makes peak start of form cycle after second to runaway winner in last; set for best. Runaway Lute takes troubling price tumble after front-running second in last; handle with care at short odds. The Caretaker packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts; very interesting.

FOURTH: Theatrical Dancer is fresh and favorably posted outside at one-turn mile. Tremayne exits sprints and could be ideally positioned near the front; worth long look. Big Red Girl was a clear-cut second to a winner that drew off by the length of the stretch; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Grit and Glory makes first start for Linda Rice after notching fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Advance Notice was second in four of last five starts; runner-up again? Parade Field logged 5-furlong work since tough-trip third in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Control Group tallied rapid final fraction when a determined winner in last; takes another. Ekhtibaar owns speed and fast back figures; more than good enough on best. Villainous could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown comes to pass.

SEVENTH: Breakfastatbonnies visually and numerically impressed when an 11-length winner in debut on Jan. 2 and outworked 76 rivals in two bullet drills for return. Irish Constitution gets Lasix, drops and returns to more appropriate distance; very dangerous. Pleasure Luck was second to a repeat winner in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Delaware Destiny is speedy and starts from the fence; wire to wire with aggressive tactics from the gate. Emma and I was compromised by wide trip when third in last; big-time threat. Regal Honor was a useful sixth in first start since two-month absence last time; ample room for continued development. Mizzys Image was a better-than-it-looks fourth when racing against the bias last out; don't ignore.