TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 12

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: GRIT AND GLORY (5)

Best value: DELAWARE DESTINY (8)

FIRST: Nebo is riding a forward line on the numbers; call based on price. Calidad should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint; dangerous. Jill's a Hot Mess owns speed and drops; must consider.

SECOND: Stonezapper, idle for more than a year, concluded work tab with 5-furlong drill; ready to roll. Nicky Scissors bested top pick by 10 lengths when breaking maiden in winter of 2020; big-time player. Madera, claimed from all three career starts, makes first outing for Rudy Rodriguez; be no surprise.

THIRD: Sicilia Mike makes peak start of form cycle after second to runaway winner in last; set for best. Runaway Lute takes troubling price tumble after front-running second in last; handle with care at short odds. The Caretaker packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts; very interesting.

FOURTH: Theatrical Dancer is fresh and favorably posted outside at one-turn mile. Tremayne exits sprints and could be ideally positioned near the front; worth long look. Big Red Girl was a clear-cut second to a winner that drew off by the length of the stretch; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Grit and Glory makes first start for Linda Rice after notching fast late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Advance Notice was second in four of last five starts; runner-up again? Parade Field logged 5-furlong work since tough-trip third in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Control Group tallied rapid final fraction when a determined winner in last; takes another. Ekhtibaar owns speed and fast back figures; more than good enough on best. Villainous could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown comes to pass.

SEVENTH: Breakfastatbonnies visually and numerically impressed when an 11-length winner in debut on Jan. 2 and outworked 76 rivals in two bullet drills for return. Irish Constitution gets Lasix, drops and returns to more appropriate distance; very dangerous. Pleasure Luck was second to a repeat winner in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Delaware Destiny is speedy and starts from the fence; wire to wire with aggressive tactics from the gate. Emma and I was compromised by wide trip when third in last; big-time threat. Regal Honor was a useful sixth in first start since two-month absence last time; ample room for continued development. Mizzys Image was a better-than-it-looks fourth when racing against the bias last out; don't ignore.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

A general view of State Farm Arena prior Popper: NBA All-Star Weekend loses its pomp and circumstance
Blake Griffin looks at the scoreboard in the Reports: Blake Griffin, Nets agree to deal
FILE - in this Oct. 8, 2019, file NBA wants players to take COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others
Yankees' Gary Sanchez bats against the Philadelphia Phillies Lennon: There's reason to believe Sanchez will bounce back
Jacob Trouba at Rangers practice on Jan. 15, Rangers' Trouba returns from broken thumb sooner than expected
Stony Brook guard Asiah Dingle puts up a SBU women's hoops gets early jump on UMass Lowell, cruises to AE final
Didn’t find what you were looking for?