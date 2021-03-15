Best bet: SCOTTO (8)

Best value: SOMEBODY (6)

FIRST: Miss Liana gets class boost after front-running score in last; pairs up. Cadeau de Paix will be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Cover Photo regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat.

SECOND: Take It Off should take off out of the gate and lead this field from start to finish. Overdressed will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Rosey's Peach was a visually impressive maiden winner in last; must consider.

THIRD: Moonlight Now is training with a purpose for first start in more than a year; ready to roll. Too Early has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Wild Banker holds sharp form and advantageous stalker's style; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Venus Oyzo makes quick return (six days) and drops into maiden claimer; career best predicted. Rose E Holiday was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in last; dangerous. Wicked Happy makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Truebelieve gets class relief after wide trip in last; forward move predicted. David's Gem is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cobble Hill packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Somebody tallied fast late-pace figure when winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Mister Winston fits the signature Chad Brown profile (rested, fast figures, tight work tab); obvious danger. Popizar makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Noctilucent was freshened after fast-figured maiden score on Jan. 15; more to give. Blu Grotto visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by nearly nine lengths last out; big-time player. Swinging Sticks, another last-race maiden victor, could fall through the cracks in the betting; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Scotto gets confident price hike after tallying deceptively fast late-pace figure when second in last; graduates. Ernie Banker owns speed and gets class relief; dangerous. What's My Category owns speed and fast back numbers; don't dismiss. Trustyourinstinct owns three seconds and a third from five starts; must use in exotics.