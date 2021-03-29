Best bet: SHARP STARR (7)

Best value: THE RIGHT PATH (3)

FIRST: Vivazano is rested, training consistently and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Misspotofgold is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Steppin' Hawk makes peak start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Scotty has worked with a purpose since breaking maiden on Jan. 31; ready for return. Ghost Stalker owns positional speed and fast numbers; dangerous. Respect for All sheds the blinkers, drops and makes quick return; worth long look.

THIRD: The Right Path is firing bullets for first start since November; set to roll. Montauk Daddy has failed as the favorite in last two starts; you've been warned. Mr Phil was a front-running second at this level in last; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Amity Island has been idle since top-figured maiden win Jan.3; classic Chad Brown pattern. Barista Vixen consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous. Make Or Break gets confident price hike in first start since claimed; very interesting.

FIFTH: Quintarelli grabbed short-lived lead at the quarter pole and faded last time; duly tightened. Whichwaytomalibu has trained with regularity since maiden score on Valentine's Day; very playable. Social Group logged solid numbers in all three outings; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: First Line tallied rapid late-pace figures in last two starts; more to come. Indian Counselor makes first start since claimed after determined win in last; very dangerous. Gimme Some Mo is more than good enough on "A" efforts; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: Sharp Starr has drilled three times since non-threatening sixth in Laurel stake last time; fast back figures. Maiden Beauty is riding a two-race winning streak; speedy and playable. Invaluable, another that's won two in a row, owns four wins and three seconds from last seven starts; logical, short-priced player.

EIGHTH: Reticent logged tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; breakthrough predicted. Lord Camden is 0-for-11 but could easily take this on best efforts. Humpday was an improved third when favored in last; obvious threat. A Vow of Beauty bested top selection by nearly four lengths when second on Valentine's Day; must be factored into the mix.