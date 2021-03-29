Best bet: RUNABOUT (2)

Best value: SO HIGH (6)

FIRST: Forty Two Ace was compromised by wide trip in last; half-mile work last week seals the deal. Our Man Mike could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. A Colt Named Susie gets blinkers and Lasix after failing to impact in debut; improvement expected.

SECOND: Runabout, an even third in last, owns fast back figures; forward move in first start since claimed. Legit should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile; dangerous. Roaming Union is fresh and drops; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: O Shea Can U See never got going in the slop last out; return to dry land is key. Freudian Sip logs swift numbers on "A" efforts; logical. Professor Snape could be advantageously positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

FOURTH: Johnnypump is rested and logged best numbers on Big A sod last year; rates call in season's first carded turf race. Brazillionaire hails from Chad Brown barn; obvious underlay. Loaded Joe owns speed and will offer beefy odds; very interesting. We Ready could wake up with switch to grass.

FIFTH: Timely Tradition was a non-stressful fourth in last and owns faster back figures; more to come. Chub Wagon has been ultra-impressive in three starts at Parx; worth long look. Maryanorginger fired crisp half-mile drill for first start in nine weeks; don't ignore.

SIXTH: So High is training sharply and owns a win on Aqueduct turf; primed and ready. Dreams of Tomorrow, 1-for-1 on Big A sod, was a game second in last at GP: be no surprise. La Hara is the obligatory Chad Brown selection; only if you must.

SEVENTH: Honor Way consistently earns field's fastest late-pace figures. Lady Kate could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Portal Creek also owns speed and must be factored into the mix in small put competitive group.

EIGHTH: Kikkerland was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner last time; his turn. Theitalianamerican could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Black Irish is 0-for-10 but drops and is more than good enough on best efforts. Forest Spirit was a strong second in last; right in the thick of this.