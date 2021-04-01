Best bet: WHISKEY DOUBLE (4)

Best value: VOLIERO (11)

FIRST: Despeight All Odds was compromised by slow splits last time; fast back numbers. My Delicious owns speed and could prove very tough on soft lead. Bastet has finished second in last two; must consider.

SECOND: Empress Luciana was third after wide trip in last; forward move predicted. Charlotte Webley is fleet-footed and could steal if allowed soft pace. Imprsstheprofessor failed to fire in the slop last out; danger on dry land.

THIRD: One Whirlwind Ride was a game second in last; best of those that have started. Great Workout has trained strongly in South Florida; could be the goods. Bar Fourteen was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in debut; can't eliminate.

FOURTH: Whiskey Double logged swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last at Oaklawn; pairs up. Drain the Clock is a serious front-running threat; be no surprise. Beren also is speedy and is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Ok Honey wheels back in a hurry after breakthrough win on March 25; takes another. Chasing Cara could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Mind of Gold owns two wins, a second and a third from five starts; logical player.

SIXTH: Chateau was a front-end winner of Tom Fool last time; speed of the speed. Mind Control is training impressively and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Shoplifted is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: Windfall Profit packs potent late kick on "A" effort; rates close call. Flighty Lady (Chad Brown), Lady Sansa (Christophe Clement) and Caen Na Coille (Graham Motion) are European imports that make stateside debuts; your guess is as good as mine.

EIGHTH: Limonite logged three tight works since running out of real estate in Stymie; gets there in Excelsior. Mr. Buff held off top selection by a half-length when winning straight last time; could easily take another. Backsideofthemoon is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts.

NINTH: Search Results notched rapid final fraction when upping record to 2-for-2 in Busher last time; more to come. Alwayz Late switches surfaces after winning two in a row on GP grass; very interesting. Army Wife delivers strong efforts with military-like precision; don't ignore.

10TH: Dynamic One overcame glacial splits when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; ready for prime time in wide-open Wood Memorial. Brooklyn Strong, a determined winner of Remsen in most recent, is training swiftly and has benefit of the rail; very dangerous. Risk Taking owns fast numbers, strong work tab and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise. Crowded Trade, also from Brown stable, lost a head bob for all the money in Gotham; right in the thick of this.

11TH: Voliero tallied rapid late-pace figure on Big A sod to start career and is working with a purpose for first outing since last summer. Michael's Bad Boy owns three seconds and a third from seven starts; another minor placing? Rumdum Byda Sea is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners; worth long look at long price. Loulovestheriver regressed in last after improved placing in prior; bounce-back potential.