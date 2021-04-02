Best bet: MONTAUK TRAFFIC (6)

Best value: LILLY SIMONE (4)

FIRST: Obsessed is rested and makes first start with claiming tag. Victory Built has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Dangerous Edge gets confident price boost after game placing in last; worth long look.

SECOND: Full of Fire logged improved pace figure in last; forward move predicted. Flower's Fortune was second as the favorite in last; be no surprise. Mia Calia took backward step in last after two in-the-money finishes; rebound threat.

THIRD: Morning Breez fired crisp half-mile drill since clear-cut second in last; more to come. O'Trouble is ultra-consistent but will offer short odds; you make the call. Zaevion is another that delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must consider.

FOURTH: Lilly Simone owns speed, is fresh and is training with a purpose; first-time Lasix seals the deal. Dovima hails from Chad Brown barn but owns three seconds and a third from five starts; another minor award? Political Gridlock, a firster, is an uncoupled barn mate of Dovima; why is this allowed?

FIFTH: Mission Wrapitup is riding a forward line on the numbers and gets class relief; fast back figures. Cobble Hill makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; dangerous. Beach Front is speedy and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Montauk Traffic was given seven weeks to recuperate after top-figured score last time; swift work tab in the interim is the clincher. Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and holds razor-sharp current condition; big-time player. Honor Up drops after being speed sharpened in first start since eight-month layoff last time; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Fetching compiled tight training tab for first start since November; shows a history of firing big efforts of the bench. Too Sexy packs potent late kick and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Magical Soul fired half-mile bullet for first outing in 10 weeks; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Wicked Happy owns fast late-pace figures on turf and will offer beefy ticket in wide-open nightcap. A Higher Love drops, moves to grass and owns turf pedigree; very interesting. Kubie Snacks is another that makes first grass outing with turf bloodlines; must consider. Alpha Babe gets class relief and makes quick return; don't ignore.