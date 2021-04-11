TODAY'S PAPER
Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, April 15

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: CROSS ISLAND (4)

Best value: WAILIN JOSIE (6)

FIRST: Rhythm Section is rested and training with a purpose; breakthrough predicted. Crypto Cash gets class relief and returns to turf; dangerous. Arithmetic has traded decisions with top selection; don't ignore.

SECOND: King Angelo tallied fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip fifth on GP sod in January. Scherzando is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; price will be tempting. Sheriff Bianco is working swiftly for return from 10-month absence for Wes Ward; likely underlay.

THIRD: Mabel Island projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive handling. Brattle House also owns speed and gets Lasix for first time; be no surprise. Pleasure Luck owns a win, two seconds and a third from four starts; logical contender.

FOURTH: Cross Island visually and numerically impressed when winning debut by an expanding nine lengths in January; keeps giving on grass. Mirabell Mei owns a second and a third in two starts on Big A turf; dangerous. Cherokee Song wheels back in a hurry after breaking maiden on Aqueduct grass last week; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Choose Happiness drops after making middle move and flattening in last; forward move predicted. Love Me Tomorrow has finished second in last two; runner-up again? Make Or Break regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound potential.

SIXTH: Wailin Josie notched fast late-pace figure when a four-length winner last time; pairs up. Irish Constitution set hot fractions when a front-running winner in most recent; could easily take another. Dublinornothin, another last-race winner, has previously strung together big efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Kilkea, 1-for-1 on Big A grass, is speedy and favorably posted; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Capital Structure fits the classic Chas Brown profile; paltry price is the problem. Kissing Frogs owns advantageous stalker's style; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Phenomenal Woman gets the meds after tallying better-than-it-looks late-pace figure in debut on GP turf this past winter; improvement predicted. Social Whirl was done in by demanding splits in first start on Big A grass last fall; front-running threat. Runaway Rumour makes debut for potent first-out stable (Jorge Abreu); follow the money. Write This Down, a newcomer from the Mike Maker barn, owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree; don't overlook.

Steve Matthews
