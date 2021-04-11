Best bet: LEGIT (5)

Best value: COLD HARD CASH (7)

FIRST: Scott Alaia, from a dam that has produced a grass winner, tallied solid late-pace figure in dirt debut; surface switch is the key. Exfiltration moves to the sod for a barn that's profitable first time on turf. Quiet Type endured rough trip in lone turf try; don't ignore.

SECOND: Beta owns speed, drops and returns to dirt after middle move and fade last week; forward move predicted. Trappeze Artist was a determined winner in last; dangerous. Icy Dude delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise.

THIRD: Sinashack fired crisp half-mile drill for first start since claimed; set for breakthrough. Warfront Fighter has finished second at short odds in last four starts; burns more cash? Yerosilverbiz is quick from gate and has Kendrick Carmouche in the saddle; front-running threat.

FOURTH: Bronx Bomber nearly overcame poor getaway when a hard-charging second in last; gets job done in first start for Rudy Rodriguez. Steam Engine is ultra-speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Seven Lilies could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Legit notched sharp final fraction when a tenacious winner in last; pairs up. Whistling Birds could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. Supreme Aura regressed in last after hard-fought placing in prior; bounce-back potential.

SIXTH: Cadeau de Paix was pace- and trip-compromised in last; call based on price. Miss Liana is fleet-footed and riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Lady by Choice needed last and returns to proper level; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Cold Hard Cash took backward step in last after fast-figured score two races back; rebounds. Daddy Knows is fresh and training with a purpose; big-time player. Danny California never got going when trying turf last week; owns fast back numbers.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Vitanza is a touch light on final figures but is riding a two-race win streak and will offer generous price. Madera owns fast numbers but take suspicious price drop; mixed message. Blitchton Lady gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix. Appletini owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.